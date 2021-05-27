'We thought they were our best friends': Aussie show puts spotlight on NZ's relationship with China

Just what are the Kiwis up to now? 60minutes show says New Zealand has ditched Australia.

An Australian current affairs show has put New Zealand's relationship with China under the spotlight.

60 Minutes released a trailer on Wednesday night for its Sunday episode which seems to focus on New Zealand’s relationships with other countries.

The promo trailer for the show’s episode asks: “Just what are the Kiwis up to now?”

“...We thought they were our best friends, but it looks like they’ve ditched us for a fast Chinese buck.”

The 45-second trailer includes snippets of video of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern answering media questions, as well as an interview with Auckland Business Chamber CEO Michael Barnett and Newstalk ZB radio host Mike Hosking. It wraps up with the tagline “could it be that New Zealand is turning into New Xi-land”, playing off the name of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Screenshot/60 Minutes The 60 Minutes mocked up picture of China's Xi Jinping and a New Zealand flag from the episode due out on Sunday.

New Zealand’s position on China has been a sore spot in relations between New Zealand and Australia in recent months.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta made headlines around the globe in April after she shared New Zealand's position on the Five Eyes alliance, saying the country was “uncomfortable” with expanding the remit of group.

At the time, Ardern backed her foreign minister and suggested the alliance was not the most appropriate forum for issuing these statements. Australian officials claimed they were blindsided by the remarks.

Tensions exist between the three nations due a combination of factors and foreign policies. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is due to visit Aotearoa next week. Climate change and 501 deportees are expected to be among the topics discussed between Morrison and Ardern during the state visit.

James D Morgan/Getty Images New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Australian Prime Minster Scott Morrison speak during their annual bilateral meeting in February 28, 2020 in Sydney, Australia.

Meanwhile, at a business summit in May, Ardern said the differences between New Zealand and China were becoming increasingly difficult to reconcile. Her comments followed China’s ambassador warning the country to stay out of its domestic politics.

This week, a Chinese Communist Party spokesman urged New Zealand to “make the pie of co-operation bigger”, amid a flurry of speculation in Beijing that Mahuta was growing cold on China.

Mahuta, in an interview published in the Guardian on Tuesday, spoke about the prospect of New Zealand finding itself in the “eye of the storm” of economic retribution from China, as Australia has been.

The relationship between China and Australia has soured considerably over the past year. Australia has appeared to be in the front line of Western criticism of Beijing – and has been subjected to a growing list of export restrictions in return.