Chris Luxon passes Hamilton business crowd's elevator chat test

National MP Christopher Luxon speaks in Hamilton on the party's "shellacking" at the last election.

If elevator chatter is any guide, Chris Luxon’s​ excursion into Waikato could prove a vote winner for National.

“He knows his stuff” and “he’s got a good business brain” were comments offered up by those who listened to the first-term National MP speak in Hamilton on Thursday.

Despite being a newly-minted MP, Luxon enjoys an outsized profile, thanks to his past role as chief executive of national carrier Air New Zealand.

He’s also tipped as a future National Party leader.

“I was impressed that [Luxon] was really positive,” said Michelle Pearson,​ one of more than 60 people who attended Thursday’s business breakfast event hosted by the Waikato Chamber of Commerce.

“At the end of the day there’s disruption within his party, but he’s looking at it as if it’s a major opportunity.

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF First-term National MP Chris Luxon says getting New Zealanders vaccinated against Covid-19 should be country's overriding health priority.

“He seems to thrive when somebody, something or a company is at rock bottom. He seems to be able to turn it around.”

Talking business to a chamber audience is typically a winning formula and Luxon used his hour-long slot to detail his achievements at multinational company Unilever and as head of Air New Zealand.

But the Botany MP didn’t shy away from discussing the realities of being on the opposition benches, National’s heavy election defeat, and the challenges of rebuilding the party.

“We got an absolute shellacking at the last election,” the 51-year-old said.

“We went from one in two people voting for us, to one in four people voting for us. Clearly, we’re in a turn around kind of job.”

Luxon joined Air New Zealand in 2011 and set about enhancing “the good stuff” while stimulating change throughout the organisation. Investing in leaders across the carrier’s 12,500-strong workforce was a key plank of his tenure.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Chris Luxon speaks at a business breakfast event hosted by the Waikato Chamber of Commerce.

He also withdrew Air New Zealand from its stake in Virgin Australia and ended its Boeing jet business.

Disciplined thought and action, and being passionate about what drives you, are attributes that can enhance any organisation, be it a business, a not-for-profit organisation or a political party, Luxon said.

Rebuilding National’s fortunes will require its MPs to play as a team and “put aside egos and personalities”.

“We’ve got to talk about the issues that are relevant to the New Zealand people and not make ourselves the news. That would be a good start point.”

A recent 1 News Colmar Brunton poll has Labour on 46 per cent support, well ahead of National on 29 per cent. National leader Judith Collins’​ preferred PM rating is on 9 per cent, while Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s rating is on 48 per cent. Luxon features on 3 per cent.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Rebuilding the National Party requires its MPs to play as a team, Luxon says.

Luxon said National needs to evolve and the New South Wales Government – held by a coalition of the Liberal Party and the National Party – could serve as a possible template.

“In New South Wales, we have a very, very successful centre-right government that’s been in power 11 years, highly popular, but they are focused on the future, they’re optimistic, they’re positive, they care deeply about people, they solve problems, and they get things done. I think that’s where we’ve got to get to.”

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Grant Robertson​ spoke at the Waikato Business Summit in Hamilton and said the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine programme is the Government’s number one priority. The plan is to vaccinate every willing person over the age of 16 by the end of the year. Business owners and leaders have an important role to play in supporting workers to get vaccinated, Robertson said.

Yet Luxon said New Zealand is second bottom in the OECD for the number of Covid-19 vaccinations, adding the Government should be “ruthlessly focused” on executing its vaccine programme rather than reforming the health care system.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Luxon speaks to Waikato Chamber of Commerce chief executive Don Good, far left, and former National Hamilton West MP Tim Macindoe.

Following his breakfast engagement, Luxon was given a tour of the region by Waikato Chamber of Commerce chief executive Don Good​ who wanted to highlight various transport issues and projects across Waikato.

Luxon is National’s spokesman for local government and Māori development, and is the associate spokesman for transport.

Good has recently called for the amalgamation of Waikato’s councils, but Luxon said such a decision should come from local communities, rather than be forced on them by Wellington.

Chamber breakfast attendee Jason Cowan​ said it was great to hear Luxon’s business insights and his approach to leadership.