Covid-19: Melbourne travel bubble pause extended, and self-isolation order affecting about 5000 people may impact Australia PM's planned NZ trip

The Government has announced the suspension of the Victoria travel bubble till June 4, while returnees from Melbourne since May 20 ordered to self isolate.

The Government has announced a health order that will force an estimated 5000 people to self-isolate at home until they return negative Covid tests and could throw Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's upcoming trip to New Zealand into disarray.

The health order was announced at the same time the Government announced a seven-day extension to a pause on quarantine-free travel with Victoria, late on Thursday, leaving many visiting New Zealanders with a likely length wait time to return home.

The prolonged pause was announced by Minister for Covid-19 Response Chris Hipkins and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield in Parliament, in response to rising Covid-19 case numbers and a new week-long snap lockdown of Melbourne and its state, Victoria.

The two announcements affect thousands of Kiwis who may now be either stuck in a Melbourne lockdown, but also about 5000 people who have travelled to NZ from Melbourne since May 20.

If you're a Kiwi stuck in Melbourne or an Aussie now having to isolate, tell us about what it's like at: newstips@stuff.co.nz.

READ MORE:

* Trans-Tasman bubble: Travel paused between New Zealand and Western Australia due to Covid-19 outbreak

* Trans-Tasman bubble brings palpable relief to Parliament

* Coronavirus: Jacinda Ardern says Victoria outbreak pushes trans-Tasman bubble well into the future



BRADEN FASTIER/STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern talks about the Victoria lockdown from Nelson.

“Hunker down, follow the rules ... Make sure that you are following all of the rules set by the government over there,” Hipkins said to New Zealanders stranded in Victoria. The new travel restrictions will last until 7.59pm on Friday, June 4.

The Health Act order for New Zealand will also require anyone who has been in the greater Melbourne area between May 20 and 25 to self-isolate and get tested for Covid-19.

It appears this order will affect Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s planned visit, who was in greater Melbourne on May 20 and is due to arrive in New Zealand on Sunday.

The Government was clarifying its position on whether the order applied to Morrison, after Stuff asked questions about it on Thursday evening.

ALEX ELLINGHAUSEN/Sydney Morning Herald Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

“With regard to the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Morrison, we are in close contact with the Australian government and working through any implications for the visit,” a Government spokesman said late on Thursday evening.

It is understood that although the Australian delegation are covered by the same rules as everyone else, if they return negative pre-departure Covid-19 tests before they land in Queenstown on Sunday, they will not have to isolate.

Hipkins earlier said that any person travelling on a dedicated flight from Canberra for the bi-lateral meeting should not be on the plane if they had visited “locations of interest” in Victoria.

“Obviously the same restrictions would apply there, so if people have been in one of those locations of interest then they should not be getting on that flight,” Hipkins said.

The Government may also require pre-departure testing for travellers from Australia, in the coming days.

Hipkins said officials would be getting in contact with the estimated 5000 people who have travelled to New Zealand from the greater Melbourne area.

“Many of those people covered will already have been receiving updates,” Hipkins said.

Bloomfield said the risk of these people having contracted Covid-19 in Melbourne and bringing it to New Zealand was low.

“However, what we have seen is a big increase in a number of locations of interest [in Melbourne], now over 80,” he said.

Jacinda Ardern and Scott Morrison have been in regular contant since the pandemic began.

“And in particular those recent ones over the weekend, when there was quite a group of people who have now been identified as having Covid, who were in a number of locations of interest which were higher risk – so crowded, close contact, and confined, bars and clubs, and so on,” Bloomfield said.

“So we think it's prudent to just ask everyone who's been in Melbourne to isolate and be tested.”

Not complying with a Health Act order is an offence under law.

The extension was the first for any pause of quarantine-free travel to an Australian state since the trans-Tasman bubble opened on April 19. There have been two short pauses in travel to both NSW and Western Australia.

All New Zealanders who have returned form Melbourne since May 11 have been provided advice to check locations of interest in Melbourne.

Hipkins said if the situation had not improved by the middle of next week, further updates and guidance could be expected about then.

“If the lockdown were to end, if we were to be satisfied that the risk at that point had returned to a level where we would resume normal flight, then people would be able to come home,” Hipkins said.

“If the pause for any reason were to continue though, then we would look at we would look into other options including whether or not we provide any emergency travel back for those who absolutely desperately needed to come back urgently.”

The news remains grim for any New Zealanders still in greater Melbourne who have visited any places of interest.

“In Australia, the 14-day travel restrictions for those who have visited locations of interest means they are ineligible to travel to New Zealand within 14 days from exposure – even with a negative Covid-19 test.”

The Victorian Government has announced the lockdown after a further 12 positive case of Covid-19 were found in community over the past 24 hours.

Morrison, who is based in NSW and Canberra, is due to fly into Queenstown on Sunday for a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

So far there have been no new reported cases outside of Victoria. Western Australia and South Australia have both closed their borders to state. Travellers who leave Victoria for NSW after 4pm AEST (6pm NZT) will have to self-isolate and follow the same rules and Victorians for the next seven days.