New Zealand's exports to China are growing but not at Australia's expense

Just what are the Kiwis up to now? The current affairs show 60 Minutes says New Zealand has ditched Australia.

ANALYSIS: It’s the news trailer that left many Kiwis asking: Is this for real? Well, yes, that 60 Minutes Australia video clip is authentic. But the thrust of the story – that New Zealand is enriching itself on connections with China while Australia’s relationship with the country goes sour – that’s a little less clear.

Australia’s China problem

Relations between China and Australia have worsened over the past 18 months over a series of issues.

Australia has been a relatively strong critic of human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims in China. The country has also spoken out about China’s behaviour towards both Hong Kong and Taiwan, and called for a formal investigation into the origins of Covid-19.

China, for its part, has taken a number of measures to impede Australian imports. It has put significant import duties on barley and wine, suspended meat imports from a number of large Australian abattoirs, banned timber and coal imports, and encouraged spinners not to import Australian cotton. It’s also holding up other imports such as live lobsters.

Tobin Gorey, Agri Strategy director at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, says that for specific Australian businesses this is hurting, but in a broader sense much of these goods have been able to be on-sold in other markets.

So is there room for Kiwi businesses to benefit?

123rf/Stuff New Zealand’s are not benefitting significantly from the China-Australia trade war.

Show us the money

For most New Zealand exporters, the situation is not providing significant opportunities.

Chinese customs data shows that New Zealand’s market share in a number of agricultural goods has only grown very slightly or not at all over this period.

“The market Australia’s lost in China from various official actions is in things that New Zealand isn’t really a competitor in,” Gorey says.

New Zealand might be able to grab market share in the wine sector, but that would likely take time to show up give how complicated supply chains are in that sector.

Our market share and value of exports in wine has changed little since 2019. It actually dipped in 2020 due to the onset of Covid-19 and the shut-down of cities across China. Producers such as France and Chile have managed to grow their position. Analysts say this is likely due to price and quality of the country’s wine.

Even if we could ramp up wine trade into China, it might not be the best idea.

“For a reorientation of trade it has to be beneficial,” says Doug Steel, senior economist at Bank of New Zealand in Wellington. He says our wine market has strong markets and good supply chains in to the UK, the US and Australia, and it would be difficult to justify shifting focus to China.

In the case of meat, China’s demand has skyrocketed in the past two years due to their own domestic supply issues. After a sharp rise in 2019, New Zealand exports have lagged behind the growth of other meat exporters. That’s because Spain, Brazil and the US are big pork exporters – the preferred meat in China – and at the same time have improved their access to the market.

Shirma Karapeeva, chief executive of the Meat Industry Association, says New Zealand meat volumes have actually fallen – even though the value of these has risen. This was likely the result of other beef exporters, particularly Brazil, also having better access to China over the last few years.

Australia’s grain sector, particularly barley, is one of the worst hit by the new tariffs. New Zealand is not traditionally an exporter of grains – most of what we produce locally is consumed here.

If Australia is looking for countries benefiting at its expense, the US and South American countries would be a better place to start. US exporters are benefiting from a Chinese commitment to buy more US agricultural products.

And in the dairy sector, which New Zealand dominates, both Australia and New Zealand are losing market share to the US. That is again because the US is getting a bump after returning to the market following a trade agreement.