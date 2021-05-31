What 25 years of Budget speechifying tells us about our political parties

How does the government Budget work and what does that mean for you?

We analysed 25 years of Budget speeches to reveal the ideas and words that have preoccupied governments, the biggest talkers - and how Kiwi political rhetoric compares to Donald Trump.

Less than a minute into his speech delivering this year’s Budget, Finance Minister Grant Robertson harked back to an infamous predecessor: Ruth Richardson’s ‘Mother of All Budgets’, which cemented benefit cuts, introduced interest on student loans and marked the union-busting Employment Contracts Act.

The 2021 Budget sought to undo “some of the damage done all those decades ago”, Robertson said. He went on to talk of the Government’s “quest”, “righting the wrong[s]” and restoring “dignity and hope”.

The lofty rhetoric that often accompanies Budget speeches hasn’t always been a feature - the ‘Black Budget’ of 1958, which increased a raft of taxes, dwelled for several minutes on wool tonnages and the price of butterfat and milk per hundredweight.

But the speech (or statement on the Appropriation Bill) is one of the few set-piece opportunities the government has to address the nation and explain how it plans to spend billions of tax dollars - which can reveal a lot about a government’s priorities.

Stuff looked at 25 years of budget addresses delivered by finance ministers and treasurers - going back to the first MMP budget in 1997 - to reveal what different governments cared about and how the budget conversation has shifted over time.

Pithy or profuse?

Labour finance ministers have been remarkably more verbose than their counterparts under National-led coalitions.

Michael Cullen, between 2000 and 2008, delivered eight of the 10 lengthiest speeches in the period analysed, averaging nearly 6875 words per address - 40 per cent more than his successor Bill English (4825 words on average).

Cullen's maiden budget address, his shortest, was still longer than all of English's eight.

Current Finance Minister Grant Robertson also ranks among the most loquacious, averaging 6177 words. Bill Birch's sole speech in 1999 was just as long at 6211.

It’s the vibe

Apart from Steven Joyce, who only delivered one Budget speech in 2017 (which mentioned ‘families’ or ‘family’ 48 times - triple the average), the two Labour finance ministers have been notably chirpier than their National Party counterparts.

Speech-by-speech, seven of the 10 most upbeat speeches have been given by Labour finance ministers.

The most downbeat was Bill English’s 2009 speech, delivered at the nadir of the global financial crisis.

“A domestic recession, followed by the worst global recession since the 1930s, makes [the Government’s] ambitions challenging,” he told Parliament then.

His gloomy tone peaked with this sentence, which attracted the second-highest negative score of any sentence in 25 years of Budget speeches: “The burden of a recession falls most harshly on those who lose their jobs and on their communities.”

English used the word ‘debt’ 35 times in this speech - more than three times the average rate - and ‘recession’ 15 times, compared to one or two mentions in most other speeches.

Stuff also analysed the speeches for how much fear, anger or trust they conveyed. We’ve benchmarked the results here to a particularly vitriolic speech: then-US President Donald Trump’s address to supporters before they raided the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Not surprisingly, given one of the purposes of a Budget speech is to instill a sense of confidence in the government’s financial abilities, the scores for trust were much higher than fear or anger across all Budget speeches (and higher compared to Trump).

The scores for anger were extremely low but the effects of the global financial crisis can be seen in the results for fear - which spiked in 2009.

The words that mattered

Budgets are products of their times and the challenges that governments choose - or are forced - to tackle.

That is crystal clear in Grant Robertson’s 2020 Budget speech. ‘Covid-19’ was the most relevant term within that speech than any other word across 25 years’ worth of data. With the pandemic still raging globally, ‘Covid-19’ also played a prominent role in this year's speech, ranked as the second-most important word to a speech overall. Terms such as ‘virus’ and ‘pandemic’ also cropped up in the last two years.

Winston Peters, following the first MMP election in 1996, which gave him power-broker status in Parliament and the brand-new job of Treasurer, delivered the first budget speeches under a coalition government. Naturally, the term ‘coalition’ topped the relevance rank in both years.

Perhaps with the aim of convincing listeners that a coalition government would - in Peters’ words - “manage its finances in a prudent and responsible way”, the first section of the speech is devoted to laying out the financial terms of the coalition agreement between New Zealand First and National, including Budget spending limits, in a way that subsequent coalition governments have not done.

KiwiSaver turned out to be a recurring policy item across the years. The scheme popped up multiple times atop the ranks of most important words starting in 2005, when it was announced by Cullen. It regained prominence in 2007, amid its first reforms, and 2011 and 2012, when English and the National administration enacted further changes to the program.

Our analysis also looked at the most common words (not including things like ‘the’, ‘and’ or ‘budget’) - and the difference between how often Labour finance ministers and National finance ministers used these words.

When talking about spending money, National preferred ‘investment’ while Labour was more likely to talk about ‘support’.

National ministers more frequently used words associated with the party’s vision of itself as a prudent financial manager, such as ‘growth’ and ‘economy’. But, perhaps surprisingly, they were also more likely than Labour ministers to appeal to ‘families’, ‘New Zealanders’ and ‘people’.

The term ‘Māori’ can be found in most speeches, but was fully ignored on three occasions: Peters, in 1997, and Cullen twice, in 2004 and 2005.

Overall, the two Labour ministers were slightly more likely to refer to Māori compared to the four MPs who helmed New Zealand’s finances under National.

Birch’s 1999 speech, however, is where the word Māori is featured more prominently, employed 25 times over 6211 words. The National MP dedicated a whole section to "improving outcomes for Māori people”, announcing a series of Māori-specific policies and programmes. “No nation can afford to leave significant numbers of its people lagging behind the rest of the population as a result of historical disadvantage,” he explained.