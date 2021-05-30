Australian PM Scott Morrison arrives in New Zealand for first post-lockdown meeting

MFAT offical Martin Wikaira, speaking on behalf of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, delivers a te reo Māori version of an Australian classic.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was officially welcome to New Zealand during a Powhiri at the Rees Hotel, looking out over lake Wakatipu on Queenstown.

It is the first time the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Morrison have met since Covid-19 first arrived in New Zealand in February of last year.

The welcome party included Ardern, partner Clark Gayford and New Zealand’s High Commisoner to Australia Annette king.

Morrison was welcomed by local Ngāi Tahu leader Edward Ellison. MFAT official Martin Wikaira responded on behalf of Morrison and sang a version of Waltzing Maltilda in te reo Māori.

Morrison arrived wrapped up in a warm coat on chilly Queenstown afternoon at the picturesque venue.

At the conclusion of the pōwhiri Ardern and Morrison gave each other a hongi before exchanging pleasantries in front of the assembled press pack.

Scott Morrison last met with Jacinda Ardern in Sydney in late-February 2020 (pictured), the day the first Covid-19 case was discovered in New Zealand.

When details of the long anticipated trip were announced, Ardern said the Covid-19 recovery, and regional and security issues would be discussed at the annual leaders' meeting to be held on May 31.

“Discussions will centre on how Australia and New Zealand will meet the shared challenges we face. The key focus of the meeting will of course be our Covid-19 recovery as well as how we continue working together on key regional and security issues,” Ardern said at the time.

