An ANZAC path with no pandemic rulebook: Jacinda Ardern and Scott Morrison meet in Queenstown

“Its an ANZAC path that we’ve charted through this pandemic. We have gone our own path in this part of the world, ” visiting Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said triumphantly at a function at the top of Queenstown's Skyline Gondola last night.

The remarks came after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Morrison touched noses for a hongi earlier in the afternoon in a rare global leaders meeting without masks, Perspex screens and social distancing.

At an ostensibly tourism-focussed event that was full of bonhomie, Morrison and Ardern closed out a day of reacquainting themselves with each other. It was a day with no small amount of self-congratulation, though tempered with caution about the future, over both nations’ responses to the Covid-19 global pandemic.

“The path that New Zealand and Australia carved at this time was unique, and it continues to be unique, that, however, means there is no rulebook for us. And one of the things that I know that we're both looking forward to over the next day of talks, is that next stage of writing the rulebook,” Ardern enthused.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Clockwise, from left: Clarke Gayford, Scott Morrison, Jenny Morrison and Jacinda Ardern at the pōwhiri for the Australian Prime Minister at Queenstown's Rees Hotel.

“What I believe Australia and New Zealand have been able to achieve in this last eight months is quite extraordinary on a global scale. And I think it's a testament to the peoples of New Zealand and Australia,” Morrison told the packed crowd overlooking Queenstown.

Morrison also noted the moving pōwhiri from Ngāi Tahu leaders earlier in the day and spoke about the impact that Ngāi Tahu had had on him when he was a senior executive in New Zealand Tourism in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

“I must say, my experience of working with Māori across New Zealand all those years ago has greatly informed how I have sought to engage with Indigenous Australians as well,” Morrison said.

On Monday, the work begins. The two leaders will sit down to talk about biosecurity and, perhaps more topically, regional security.

Morrison stressed to media earlier in the day that the “free and open Indo-Pacific” would continue to be top of mind during discussions. Although New Zealand and Australia see mostly eye-to-eye on dealing with China, there has been some tension created around different language used to describe both nations’ big trading partner, but also emerging geostrategic rival.

PETER MEECHAM/AAP/Supplied Ardern and Morrison hongi during the pōwhiri at the annual Australia-New Zealand Leaders' Meeting at The Rees Hotel in Queenstown.

“Of course there are regional security issues for a free and open Indo-Pacific. We’re Five Eyes partners, we’re part of Anzus, we've been alongside each other in favouring a world that favours freedom for a very long time,” Morrison told reporters earlier in the day.

“So we’ll have the opportunity to talk through those issues and how we can each reinforce our joint efforts to ensure a free and independent Indo-Pacific,” he said.

New Zealand is quietly, and not so quietly considered by some in Australian media and national security community as ‘’panda-huggers’’, as those with pro-China views are sometimes called in the Australian vernacular. Comments by Trade Minister Damien O’Connor in January that Australia should “should follow us and show respect” to China, particularly grated with the Australian establishment.

Ardern gave a nod towards the regional security importance of the day of talks ahead.

“In an increasingly complex strategic environment, family is incredibly important. And Australia, you are a family. And so I can’t imagine a more important time for us to just continue to build and strengthen those ties.”

NZ HERALD/GEORGEHEARD/Supplied The Queenstown makes a dramatic backdrop for the leaders’ talks.

The comments came after the Government confirmed earlier on Sunday that it will become a party to a trade dispute between Australia and China on barley tariffs.

Morrison also weighed in on an issue that Ardern has been asked consistently about: whether the travel bubble could and will be broadened any further.

“The idea of a bubble that goes beyond New Zealand and Australia is a real possibility,” Morrison said, noting that he had spoken to other nations in the Pacific about this prospect.

Earlier in the day, Morrison was officially welcomed to New Zealand with a pōwhiri.

He and his wife Jenny Morrison met with Ardern at the Rees Hotel, looking out over Lake Wakatipu in Queenstown, on Sunday. The hotel was named for William Gilbert Rees, regarded as the founder of Queenstown. Rees was also the cousin of WG Grace, the father of cricket. His massive picture hung on the wall bore a striking resemblance.

It is the first time Ardern and Morrison have met since Covid-19 first arrived in New Zealand in February of last year.

The welcome party included Ardern, partner Clarke Gayford and New Zealand’s High Commissioner to Australia, Annette King.

Morrison arrived wrapped up in a warm coat, alongside wife Jenny on a chilly Queenstown afternoon at the picturesque venue.

At the conclusion of the pōwhiri, Ardern and Morrison gave each other a hongi before exchanging pleasantries in front of the assembled press pack.