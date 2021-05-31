Australian media has 'perception issue', Jacinda Ardern says after 60 Minutes NZ-China probe

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Australian media has a “perception issue” with New Zealand-China relationship. A Chinese Communist Party-aligned tabloid says it’s an attempt to “drive a wedge” between New Zealand and Australia.

Australia’s 60 Minutes broadcast a segment on Sunday evening that raised questions about why New Zealand’s approach to China differed from Australia’s, and what it meant for trade.

“What’s more important, dollars or decency?,” 60 Minutes reporter Tom Steinfort asked at the opening of the ‘Kiwis Might Fly’ television piece.

Steinfort cast Australia as “storming the moral high ground” over China and being “decimated” by crippling tariffs for it. Whereas New Zealand was said to be choosing its words careful with China and wine sale were “soaring”.

AAP POOL Image/Peter Meecham/Supplied New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with partner Clarke Gayford, and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison with wife Jenny during a dinner at Eichardts Private Hotel on the Queenstown waterfront during the annual Australia-New Zealand Leaders' Meeting in Queenstown, on Sunday.

The broadcast aired as Ardern and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison met in Queenstown.

Ardern, speaking to the AM Show on Monday morning, said: “There is a perception issue here, particularly I notice from the Australian media, than reality. I don’t want to play in too much to what is a perception rather than what we know to be happening on the ground.”

The 60 Minutes story made much of New Zealand deciding against signing on to statements about China’s human rights abuses that have been issued by the Five Eyes nations – which include Australia, New Zealand, United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

However, New Zealand and Australia's recent joint statements on the abuse of the Uyghur and democracy in Hong Kong were overlooked. New Zealand also, on Saturday, said it would join a World Trade Organisations dispute Australia has raised with China over barley tariffs.

“In calling out China for its increasing aggression, human rights violations, and Covid cover-ups. Australia is paying a hefty price ... A furious Beijing is doing everything it can to punish us economically via trade tariffs,” Steinfort said.

“But have a look at our old mates across the Tasman. New Zealand has been much more careful with its words when it comes to China. And do you know what? It’s working, their trade relationship is booming, and the Kiwi economy is flying high.

“Some now fear New Zealand is being seduced by Beijing’s billions.”

China has taken retaliatory action against Australia, incensed by Australia calling for a formal investigation into Covid-19, and pushing China on its persecution of the Uyghur minority, its curbing of democracy in Hong Kong, and its threatening of Taiwan.

Tariffs have been placed on barley and wine, meat imports have been suspended, timber and coal imports have been banned. Yet Australia maintained its massive iron ore exports with China, totalling $93 billion in 2020.

However, New Zealand’s economy has not benefited from the trade tariffs placed on Australia by China. A Stuff analysis of Chinese customs data shows the US and South America have benefited from Australia’s woes – however New Zealand’s trade only grown very slightly or not at all.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Clark Gayford and Jacinda Ardern, and Scott Morrison and Jenny Morrison, at the welcoming to the Australian PM on Sunday.

60 Minutes interviewed Newstalk ZB broadcaster Mike Hosking, who said New Zealand would be “stuffed, straight up and down” if its trade with China was hampered.

“It’s very much a deal with the devil, but I mean, you know if you cancel business with everybody you liked or found fault with, you wouldn’t be doing business with anybody, would you?” Hosking said.

“From a purely trade point of view, it works ... Trade is about pragmatism.”

Auckland Business Chamber chief executive Michael Barnett told 60 Minutes that he viewed the relationship with China as “friends with benefits”, before raising his eyebrows at the innuendo.

Barnett said New Zealand was justified in its approach as issues such as human rights abuse of Uyghur were issues for China.

Steinfort also interviewed David Babich, of Babich wines. He said that New Zealand was “a big farm selling product to the world, so no-one’s looking to ruffle feathers, that would be very damaging to New Zealand”.

60 Minutes contrasted this interview with an Australian winemaker, who lamented the loss of his business to China however said Australia was doing the right thing by acting on its “core beliefs”.

The Global Times, a Chinese nationalist tabloid with connections to the Chinese Communist Party, responded to the 60 Minutes segment in an editorial.

“Australian media's attempt to drive a wedge between China and New Zealand may be a reflection of their despair toward the prospects of China-Australia trade,” the tabloid said.

“We believe New Zealand knows how to weigh its own interests.”

Neither Ardern, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta, nor Trade Minister Damien O’Connor agreed to be interviewed by 60 Minutes for the story on the New Zealand-China relationship.

Ardern was previously interviewed by 60 Minutes in 2018, in a segment titled The Kiwi That Soared, which focussed heavily on her pregnancy. In the interview, 60 Minutes reporter Charles Wooley​ asked Ardern when exactly her child was conceived.