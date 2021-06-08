The Treaty of Waitangi, and a Māori worldview are taking a greater role in shaping how we interact with the world

For decades, the Treaty of Waitangi has formed a part of New Zealand’s approach to trade. Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta is kicking it up a notch. National Correspondent Lucy Craymer explains.

When the epochal Uruguay Round of global trade talks was happening almost four decades ago, New Zealand’s chief negotiator had a premonition.

Tim Groser reckoned the global trade arrangements being formed might – in ways he could not anticipate – come into conflict with the Treaty of Waitangi. In 1986, with a Labour Government led by David Lange in office, and vast economic and social reforms sweeping change across the nation at a breakneck speed, the modern significance of Te Tiriti was only starting to come into view.

“We could see a potential political problem arising whereby people would want to do things that we couldn’t quite foresee, in respect to the treaty,” Groser says. “We needed to avoid trade agreements getting in the way of that.”

The negotiation brought about the biggest reform to global trade ever and led to the creation of the World Trade Organisation. A clause was included allowing New Zealand to meet its treaty obligations, even if this meant breaching the global agreement.

Groser says it went through with no controversy and little publicity, even in New Zealand.

“I don’t think a single country raised a question let alone an objection. It’s not surprising. Why would they? Countries have bigger fish to fry,” he says.

Te Tiriti in trade

A version of this clause, which allows the government to deliver on Te Tiriti ahead of its free trade obligations, has been included in every agreement since.

“It’s a very broad exception and as far as I’m aware it is pretty unique in free trade agreements to have a general exception that grants the government policy space to address indigenous people’s concerns,” says Matthew Castle, an international relations expert at Victoria University of Wellington – Te Herenga Waka. Other countries such as Canada have similar, but much narrower, clauses.

Castle says it has not always been easy to get countries to allow such a clause. Negotiators have spent significant time communicating with partners about the political necessity of it.

The clauses have, so far, never been invoked, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT). New Zealand did, however, choose not to sign on to the international convention for the protection of new varieties of plants because of concerns this would have been inconsistent with Māori intellectual property rights.

In 2019, the ministry signed a memorandum of understanding with Te Taumata, which provides it with an independent and authoritative Māori voice on trade policy and negotiations. The advisory group includes Māori leaders with experience in both local and international business, such as forestry and fisheries.

Chris Karamea Insley, who chairs the board, says its establishment represents a fundamental shift. “We feel like we are part of the discussion for the first time,” he says.

The board has set up a number of meetings around the country that have grown in popularity allowing Māori to be engaged in the trade negotiation process. They have spoken and heard from ministers and officials about where things are at with free trade agreements, and voiced views.

He says those views have been raised by Te Taumata. For example, Karamea Insley wants to see improved access for primary industry goods, which will benefit Māori exporters, in the UK Free Trade Agreement that is under negotiation.

However, the exclusion of Māori from the negotiation of successive trade agreements has been an issue.

A Waitangi Tribunal claim (Wai 2522) filed in 2015 argued the Crown was in breach of the Treaty of Waitangi in its involvement with the Trans Pacific Partnership Agreement, a multinational trade agreement. The tribunal applauded the inclusion of a treaty clause in this and other free trade agreements, but was critical of the Crown’s consultation before the text of the agreement was completed.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images The principles of Te Tiriti are going to define relationships with our closes allies, like Australia.

A Māori worldview for foreign policy

The appointment of Nanaia Mahuta as Foreign Minister has coincided with a strengthening of the Māori world view across public policy.

While Te Tiriti has a history in trade diplomacy, it’s less clear how it can take a more central role in foreign affairs more broadly.

Mahuta has given some clues.

In a series of speeches this year, she emphasised that the principles of partnership and mutual respect embodied in the founding document provide the foundation for how New Zealand conducts its foreign policy.

“It is my intention to take a values-based approach to foreign policy and work collectively in pursuit of our core interests,” Mahuta said in a speech in February.

Those values include Manaaki (kindness or the reciprocity of goodwill); Whanaunga (our connectedness or shared sense of humanity); Mahi Tahi and Kotahitanga (collective benefits and shared aspiration); and Kaitiaki (protectors and stewards of our intergenerational wellbeing).

Mahuta has in recent months reframed the country’s foreign policy as the Government has stepped up its rhetoric about Beijing’s behaviour towards its partners and its human rights abuses. A refocus on Pacific partners, begun while Winston Peters was foreign minister, has been cemented.

But the principles of Te Tiriti are set to be a bigger part of how New Zealand works with other countries.

“How it translates in practice is still a work in progress and I think that’s the role that Te Taumata, the Iwi chairs, and the Wai 2522 claimant group ... and many, many other groups have – they are there to shape that direction and influence that architecture,” says Carrie Stoddart-Smith, a member of the Te Taumata Māori Trade Advisory Board.

According to the Waitangi Tribunal there is no single set of Treaty principles, however over the years some core principles have emerged. These include partnership, active Crown protection of Māori interests and the principle of redress.

Lindsey MacDonald, a specialist in the implications of Te Tiriti on government policy, says the treaty principles give people a way of navigating events and a frame of reference, rather than something concrete.

“It would be easy to fall into a debate of ‘western and other’ but it’s not. It’s western-plus,” says the Canterbury University senior lecturer. Examples of this include the use of a pōwhiri to cement relationships with visiting dignitaries or the process of a hui, which build strong relationships between people.

Political experts say that part of the shift in how the country interacts with the world will also be driven by the different outlook and world experience that Mahuta brings to the role. This, they say, will mean her responses to challenges and relationships will be different from those of her predecessors.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Nanaia Mahuta background will mean she brings a different outlook to foreign policy.

Mahuta is the daughter of the late Robert Mahuta, who was the first politician to negotiate a satisfactory settlement with the Crown. “She knows how to practice diplomacy that works,” MacDonald says, noting how growing up in such a family influences and shapes you.

When Mahuta addressed foreign diplomats officially for the first time at Waitangi in February, she spoke about how the country’s treaty experience has provided lessons about managing and creating enduring relationships, while at the same time embracing different world views.

She went on to say that she would pursue an international rules-based order, work to keep New Zealand safe, build relations and focus on climate change.

After New Zealand last week became a signatory of the multilateral Artemis Accords – a partnership that includes NASA and enhances cooperation in space exploration – Mahuta espoused the need for kaitiakitanga in the space environment.

But for many, while this is a step in the right direction, it needs to go further. Some argue that a broader version of Te Taumata needs to be set up to consider wider foreign policy issues.

“Symbolically having a Māori woman as [foreign] minister suggests potentially that there's some movement around the edge, but it also needs to be translated into other areas in terms of the shared resourcing and actively including Māori in co-design of other policy,” says Maria Bargh, an associate professor in Te Kawa a Māui/School of Māori Studies at Victoria University of Wellington.

RICKY WILSON Nanaia Mahuta gives a speech at a DipCore event in Paihia

Pita Tipene, of Ngati Hine, says that if the principles of Te Tiriti are to be upheld then Māori voices need to be recognised and respected in terms of implementation, design and management of all issues that relate to Māori. He says while Te Taumata has been doing good work, its members were appointed by the Government. A board elected as representatives of Māori is needed.

An MFAT spokesman says the ministry strives to uphold the obligations of the partnership with Māori in the international context and actively protect Māori interests.

Diplomats integrate Tikanga and Te Ao Māori into the way they interact with New Zealanders offshore and in the way they present the country to the world.

“On top of Treaty principles incorporated in our work, the ministry also places emphasis on Te Ao Māori values,” he says, adding this is an area that Mahuta has signalled she intends to see strengthened and reflected in foreign policy. Te Ao Māori, or the Māori world view, acknowledge the interconnectedness and interrelationship of all living and nonliving things.

Eyes around the world are watching what New Zealand is doing. James Blackwell, a research fellow in indigenous policy at the Centre for Social Impact at the University of New South Wales, heaped praise on Mahuta’s approach in a piece for Australian think-tank the Lowy Institute. He described it as not merely a progressive take on traditional diplomacy, but a radical departure from traditional thinking.

“Gone is the state-centric approach in which individual success is the only goal. Instead, the focus is on shared goals, shared custodianship and shared responsibility. This is indigenous foreign policy,” he says, adding “it is something we should hope to see in Australia.”