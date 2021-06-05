Almost all MIQ workers fully vaccinated against Covid-19, stragglers can't come to work: MBIE

Quarantine Brigadier Jim Bliss confirms a case of Covid-19 at the Grand Millennium Hotel was transmitted via aerosols.

All Managed Isolation and Quarantine workers will have to have been fully vaccinated to turn up to work from Saturday, the Ministry in charge of the Government’s MIQ facilities has confirmed to Stuff.

The Government set the deadline of June 5 to have the entire workforce vaccinated after it emerged in April that a significant minority of border workers had not been vaccinated. From Saturday, workers will have to show evidence of two Covid vaccines to be allowed in to work.

Over 99.75 per cent of the workforce has been fully vaccinated according to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins

“A handful of workers (less than 0.25 per cent) have not yet had their second vaccination for good reasons, and we are actively following those up with employers. They won’t be working in MIQ facilities in the meantime,” a spokesperson for MBIE wrote in response to written questions from Stuff.

READ MORE:

* Resident, who is 101, gets Covid-19 vaccine as rollout occurs at aged care facilities in Wellington region

* Covid-19: More than 500 MIQ workers yet to receive a single dose of vaccine

* Covid-19: Two new cases in managed isolation, none in community

* Covid-19: Infected MIQ worker hadn't been tested since November



MIQ has an estimated 4500 workers work for 300 different employers. Of that figure, fewer than 12 MIQ workers are not yet fully vaccinated.

All workers since May 1 have been required to have at least one vaccine.

“Around 75 new workers who commenced employment after 1 May have all had their first dose of the vaccine and will be getting their second dose in the coming weeks,” the MBIE spokesperson said.

“All MIQ workers, contractors and visitors (permanent and occasional) have to provide proof of vaccination each time they enter a facility.

“Anyone who doesn’t meet these requirements will not be permitted into a facility.”

Proof of vaccination will include a purple DHB issued Covid-19 vaccine record card, a green COVID-19 MIQ vaccine certificate, or letter confirmation from GP or through ManageMyHealth, an MBIE spokesperson said.

TVNZ Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says when vaccinations ramp up for group four, people will be poised and ready to drive vaccinations from sites with low demand to sites with high demand.

“Initially, current workers will be considered vaccinated if they have had one dose of the vaccine. All current workers must have had two doses of the vaccine by 5 June 2021.”

“New workers covered by the Order will need to have their first dose before starting work, and then have 35 days from starting work to receive their second dose,” Border Executive Board chair and chief executive of the Customs Service Christine Stevenson said on April 30.

The Government promised that all MIQ workers and border workers that interacted with red zone flights (those coming from outside of Australia and the Cook Islands) would have both doses by Saturday.

While MIQ workers are mostly covered, it is not yet clear the status of all other border workers who might have sustained contact with people from red zone flights. Stuff has contacted the Ministry of Health and Customs for comment.

“I believe it very close to 95 per cent that is currently fully vaccinated,” Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall said during a press conference on Wednesday.