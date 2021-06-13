Bill simplifying birth certificate sex change gains momentum

The Government has announced it will progress a bill allowing self-indentification of gender on birth certificates, in a step to support gender-diverse New Zealanders.

The Births, Deaths, Marriages and Relationships Registration Bill will have its second reading in August, then the self-identification clause will go through a public submission process, Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti​ announced on Sunday.

People have been able to change the sex on their birth certificate since 1995, but the process is confusing, intimidating and time-consuming, she said.

More than 100 people supporting transgender rights protested in Nelson on Wednesday against group Speak Up For Women, which is opposed to the bill.

The process involves applying to the Family Court for a declaration, using medical evidence they have assumed the nominated gender and undergone medical treatment.

“It’s prohibitive for people,” Tinetti said. “This makes it a simpler process and more accessible for people.”

Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti

The proposal brings birth certificates in line with the likes of passports and driver licences, and will include signing a statutory declaration.

“This change will lessen the likelihood that transgender, non-binary and intersex New Zealanders will experience discrimination in their day-to-day lives, particularly when using a birth certificate to access services like setting up a bank account or enrolling a child in school,” Tinetti said.

The bill has been on hold since 2019, when the controversial self-identification clauses were added at select committee, after submissions on the bill closed.

Then Internal Affairs Minister Tracey Martin said this meant interested parties may have missed an opportunity to comment.

Speak Up For Women

The Crown Law Office also provided advice that there were wider legal implications of changing to a self-identification system.

Tinetti said the Government supported the 2019 select committee’s recommendation to include self-identification provisions, but further improvements are also needed.

“It’s important that we get this right.”

Regulations were proposed to include a range of sex markers – such as an X gender – and requirements if a person wanted to change their sex multiple times.

Trans woman Melanie Payne

Having these in regulations, rather than in legislation, made it easier for them to be reviewed and updated to meet the needs of transgender, non-binary and intersex people, she said.

Tinetti encouraged everyone to have their say on the proposed bill.

Melanie Payne​, a volunteer trans advocate, said in principle, she was in favour of self-identity, and less governmental constraints on gender decisions.

“My core belief is autonomy, and the right of the individual to chose.”

The bill could be positive as it would allow birth certificates to align with other identities, such as driving licences and passports, when they need to be used together, she said.

But there needs to be better options for intersex and non-binary people, as humans have had more than two genders for millennia, she said.

Payne was born overseas so, while her passport, driving licence, medical certificate and name change certificate all register her as female, her birth certificate still registers her as male.

Beth Johnson, a founder of women’s rights group Speak Up For Women, said she was pleased the legislation will be open for consultation, but wanted to see an open discussion about how the rights of women and girls could be impacted.

These rights include access to single‐sex spaces and institutions – from changing rooms to women’s prisons – statistics and female-only sports, she said.

Johnson said her group was not against transgender people, and it supported the current rules allowing transgender people to go through a process to change the gender on their birth certificate.

Tinetti said she welcomed submissions from all sides, but disagreed the law change would erode the rights of women and girls.