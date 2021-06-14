Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she was 'clearly' misled about interview for book, published as a biography

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she was "clearly" misled about a supposed biography of her, when she sat down for an interview with the author.

Book publisher Simon & Schuster has touted the book, called Jacinda Ardern: Leading With Empathy, as being constructed through “exclusive interviews” with author Supriya Vani​, “as well as the prime minister’s public statements and speeches and the words of those who know her”.

Ardern on Monday said she was “clearly” misled about the book.

“It was in 2019 I was approached, I was told the author was writing a book on women and political leadership, and I was told there were roughly 10 other female political leaders involved,” she said at a press conference.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday said she gave an interview to a book author on the understanding she would be one of 10 political leaders interviewed. A biography of Ardern was produced.

“On that basis, given it was not specific to me, I was happy to contribute ... It's not accurate to say it was an exclusive interview, specifically for that purpose.”

Ardern said she would seek that statements made about the book were “not misleading”.

“And certainly the claim that it was an exclusive interview for the purpose of writing a book of that nature is not true, so I think I will certainly ask that that be clarified.”

She said she “generally” had a policy of not engaging with authors seeking to write specifically about her.

Multiple books, including Stuff journalist Michelle Duff’s Jacinda Ardern and North and South senior editor Madeleine Chapman’s Jacinda Ardern: A New Kind of Leader, were written about the prime minister without interviewing her.

The latest biography, Jacinda Ardern: Leading With Empathy, was written by Vani and Carl A Harte, and was first published in May.

On its website, Simon & Schuster describe Vani as a “peace activist and journalist” and Harte as a writer. The pair were said to have “visit the places, meet the people and understand the events that propelled the daughter of a small-town Mormon policeman to become ... a modern leader admired for her empathy and courage”.

The publisher’s material also describes Ardern as “characteristically" choosing to “govern in coalition with the Green Party” after the 2020 election. The Labour Party did not go into coalition with the Green Party after the election, but entered a less significant “cooperation agreement”.