Free Myanmar event raises $12,000 to help people affected by coup

Organiser Mwe Mwe Htain, left, and her daughter, Waso Kyaing, 12, at an event in Nelson on May 30, which raised more than $12,000 for families affected by the military coup in Myanmar.

An event in Nelson to help families affected by a military coup in Myanmar raised more than $12,000.

Despite rain falling for much of the day on May 30, a good-sized crowd gathered at Victory Square to enjoy a range of performances and buy items such as food and raffle tickets from 17 different stalls.

The turnout heartened organisers who wanted to thank the attendees for their support at the event, from which 100 per cent of the profits are to be sent abroad to help affected families in Myanmar.

News of the fundraising total from the Nelson event comes as the Government on Monday announced it would send $5.5 million to the United Nations’ agencies and non-governmental organisations assisting the Rohingya in Bangladesh, and $2.75m for displaced people in Myanmar.

Cherie Sivignon/Stuff A range of stalls were popular with the umbrella-carrying crowd at the event.

In a statement, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said that prior to the February 1 coup in Myanmar, conflicts had led to the displacement of nearly 336,000 people who were in humanitarian need.

“We are deeply concerned that the coup has exacerbated the humanitarian situation of the most vulnerable in Myanmar,” Mahuta said. “The funding announced today represents New Zealand's commitment to addressing the humanitarian needs of the people of Myanmar.”

None of the Government funding would be “channelled through, or benefit, Myanmar's military”.

“Aotearoa New Zealand continues to condemn the military coup and urge the immediate return to civilian government and the cessation of violence,” Mahuta said.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a non-profit that has been tracking the response to the coup, said on Sunday that 863 people had been killed, and more than 4800 detained.