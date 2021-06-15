Police intervened in two potential mass shootings in around March 15, counter-terrorism hui hears

Police intervened in two prospective mass shootings about the time of the Christchurch mosque terror attacks, and the country’s spy boss believes there’s a “realistic possibility” the terrorist will inspire another attack.

Details of the terror threats facing New Zealand emerged at the opening of a two-day hui on counter-terrorism and violent extremism, called He Whenua Taurikura, being held at the Christchurch Town Hall.

Among the speakers on Tuesday morning were Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Security Intelligence Service (SIS) Director-General Rebecca Kitteridge and police’s national security advisor Cameron Bayly – who shared details of two other credible mass shooting threats.

“In 2019, we had a horrible day here in this city. But we came very close to having multiple potential mass shooting incidents,” he said, in a speech.

Peter Meecham Cameron Bayly, police’s national security advisor at the He Whenua Taurikura hui on countering terrorism and violent extremism is being held.

Bayly said reports from the public led police to uncover the threats, one a few weeks before the Christchurch attack, the other two weeks afterward.

"Public reporting led us to individuals of firearms, and other concerning equipment, and in one case, highly detailed plans, or at least a stated intention to undertake a school shooting.

“In the other case, individual stated their intention to carry out a violent attack against targets that was still uncertain, in terms of who they were going to act against.

Peter Meecham Director-General of the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service, Rebecca Kitteridge, takes part in a panel discussion at a counter-terrorism hui in Christchurch.

“In each case we received one report to indicate something was amiss ... The difference between those cases, and March 15, is one relatively vague report from the community,” he said.

Bayly said the examples showed that potential attacks could be disrupted. He said there was “no single profile” of a prospective terrorist, as the pathway to radicalisation could be entirely unique for each person.

“In some of our cases where people are involved in extremist channels online, they're the only New Zealander involved,” he said.

“I've seen cases where the offender turns out to be nothing remotely like who you would assume it to be in terms of the gender, age, ethnicity or other background, let along their motivations

Kitteridge, in her speech, said there were more New Zealanders inspired by white identity extremism – which motivated the Christchurch terrorist – than other extremist ideologies, including Islamic extremism.

She said the SIS believed that support of the Islamic State had declined in New Zealand, after the extremist movement which had lost its territory across Syria and Iraq,

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Fog blanketed Christchurch on Tuesday, as a counter-terrorism hui was held in the city. It disrupted the prime minister’s flight.

“There is a realistic possibility that the terrorist’s actions could inspire another white identity extremist attack in New Zealand,” Kitteridge said.

“If a terrorist attack, were to be committed in New Zealand in the next 12 months, we think it would most likely be carried out by an extremist lone actor, without any detectable forewarning, meaning that they act under the radar, don't signal their plans in advance, or warrant the attention of the intelligence and law enforcement agencies,” she said.

“We think it is most likely if there's an attack in New Zealand it would be carried out using easily available weapons such as knives, vehicles, or some types of firearms.”

The SIS was creating a “terrorism indicators framework”. Such a framework would encourage people to report certain concerning behaviours to authorities.

Peter Meecham The panel on “terrorism challenges, the dynamic nature of the terrorism and violent extremism risk”, from left: Dr John Battersby, Dr Chris Wilson, Rebecca Kitteridge and Cameron Bayly.

Dr Chris Wilson, a University of Auckland senior lecturer who specialises in political violence and terrorism, said in a speech that his research of members of extremists groups in New Zealand showed that radicalisation occurred much faster online.

But in-person meetings between extremists could have a “dampening” effect on radicalisation, as this was because meeting someone who “seems like a hero online” could actually be disappointed.

He said there was a massive spike in reports of verbal and physical intimidation, and assaults, in the Muslim community after the Christchurch mosque terror attack.

“The Christchurch attacks and events like them, as well as other very large dramatic events overseas and in New Zealand, do act to provoke a certain part of society into engaging and events like this,” he said.

Dr John Battersby, a counter-terrorism specialist at Massey University’s Centre for Defence and Security Studies, said in a speech that the invitation to be at the event was a “double-edged sword”.

The hui’s attendees would now be held responsible for failing to stop the next terror attack, he said. But it was not possible to stop all terror attacks.

“No human endeavour can ever guarantee that terrorism will not occur. Despite the expectation advanced by the media that security agencies can or should be able to guarantee this.

“If we stopped nine terror attempts, but we fail to stop the tenth, that will be the one upon which we are judged.”

The annual hui was a recommendation of the Royal Commission into the Christchurch mosque terror attacks, which made numerous recommendations about improving New Zealand’s national security after the March 15, 2019 attack in which 51 Muslim worshippers were killed by an Australian terrorist.

Ardern was due to attend the conference to give a speech, but appeared via videolink as her flight to Christchurch was delayed due to fog.

“Terrorism aims to create a sense fear, but also to shake our beliefs and cause division,” she said.

She listed the work the Government continued with in response to the royal commission’s findings, including the creation of a Ministry for Ethnic Communities, reform of firearms licensing, and the creation of an academic “Centre of Excellence” on countering violent extremism, that would be influenced by the hui.