National MP Chris Penk told to delete tweet attacking Winston Peters by office of party leader Judith Collins

National MP Chris Penk said, in a tweet: "Winston Peters is the real sex maniac because he can f... a whole country at once.” (file photo)

National MP Chris Penk has deleted a Tweet saying NZ First leader Winston Peters “can f... a whole country" after being told to by party leader Judith Collins’ office.

Penk, the MP for Kaipara ki Mahurangi, on Monday evening posted the risqué message about Peters, in response to the former deputy prime minister referring to the National Party as "sex maniacs".

"Winston Peters is the real sex maniac because he can f... a whole country at once," Penk said in the tweet, which was deleted on Tuesday morning.

Penk did not stop to answer reporters' questions prior to National’s caucus meeting on Tuesday.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff National party leader Judith Collins told Chris Penk to take down his Tweet about Winston Peters. (file photo)

“I didn’t want to cause any offence with the framing of the tweet, so I thought I might as well err on the side of safety and take that down,” he said.

Collins said her office asked Penk to take down the tweet.

“It's just simply inappropriate, we don't use that sort of language.”

Asked what she thought of Peters’ “sex maniacs” claim, Collins said: “Yeah, No.”

Collins said she did not think Peters would make a return to Parliament, and questions about whether National would work with him were “an extraordinary hypothetical”.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Winston Peters has in recent days emerged from post-election doldrums. (file photo)

She was not concerned that he might soak up National’s votes on the political Right.

“If you have a look at the New Zealand First policies lots of extremely socialist.”

Peters, during a Newstalk ZB interview on Monday, said the “sex maniacs” within the National Party are proof he made the right choice in forming a coalition Government with Labour in 2017.

“You look at the sex maniacs and the mess that they're in now and tell me, what option did I have?

“Come on, talk to anyone... you've seen one after the other go, can you please tell me what option I had if that was what I had to go with. And I’m the guy who was with the National Party before a lot of those people were even born.”

It is unclear what Peters was referring to.

Former National MP Andrew Falloon quit politics in the lead up to the election, after allegations of him sending indecent pictures to young women emerged.

Jake Bezzant, a former candidate for the Upper Harbour electorate, left the party earlier this month as a former girlfriend alleged he used explicit images of her in order to impersonate her in sexting conversations with other men.

National Party MP Simon Bridges on Tuesday said Peters was desperate for headlines.