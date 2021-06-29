Children's minister orders investigation into restraint of children at care facilities, after whistleblower video

A whistleblower has told Newsroom he has videos of staff restraints on children he says are illegal and constitute assault.

Children's Minister Kelvin Davis says Oranga Tamariki will investigate the restraint of children at care facilities, after a whistleblower video allegedly showed youth workers using “excessive force” on a teenager.

The video, published by Newsroom on Tuesday, appeared to show three staff members at an Oranga Tamariki care and protection facility twice tackling a boy aged about 13-years-old to the ground, once while he was restrained in a secure room.

Another video showed another teenager, who was angry and punched a computer screen, being put in a headlock and thrown to the ground.

Davis said the video showed “totally unacceptable” conduct by the Oranga Tamariki staff. He said he asked the care agency for a review into its four care facilities “to get to the bottom of things”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Children’s Minister Kelvin Davis has ordered Oranga Tamariki to investigate its use of restraint at child protection facilities.

Davis said that as a school principal he had knowledge of the non-violent crisis intervention techniques that youth workers at Oranga Tamariki facilities were supposed to use.

It was obvious the appropriate techniques were not being used, he said.

“Others will be the judge of whether it's abuse or breaking the law, but it's totally unacceptable and that's the sort of behaviour that we've got to address, in any residence where children are.

"Anyone who thinks that they have stepped outside of the law should be making a complaint to the police, and it's up to the police to take it further if they believe that it's necessary.”

Davis said he was supportive of the whistleblower, who provided the video footage to Newsroom.

“Anybody who has the courage to highlight poor practice really needs to be supported. It's important that we know these things, that these things are occurring.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Sir Wira Gardiner, acting chief executive of Oranga Tamariki. (file photo)

Oranga Tamariki chief executive Wira Gardiner said it appeared “excessive force” had been used against children.

“This is unacceptable behaviour and we will start an investigation today into the circumstances shown in the video. Our first priority is to support the young people shown in the footage and their whānau,” he said, in a statement.

“There are well established systems and processes in place to review events like this when escalated to us.

“Any restraint or use of force is expected to be reported and is investigated. Referral to the police and subsequent employment authority is taken whenever the actions were incorrect, unnecessary and, or unlawful.”

Stuff has sought an interview with Gardiner.

The Office of the Children’s Commissioner, Judge Andrew Becroft, issued a statement saying Oranga Tamariki needed to activate its “Child Protection Protocol”, as the video showed “violent attacks on children, by those who are supposed to be caring for them".

“The behaviour on the video appears to be neither care nor protection; and it should shock every New Zealander to the core.”

An Oranga Tamariki spokeswoman confirmed the Child Protection Protocol had been activated.