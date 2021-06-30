Myanmar students who protest in New Zealand threatened with 'punishment' by embassy

The Nelson Myanmar community held a protest march to draw attention to the plight of the people in Myanmar after a military coup in February. Video first published on May 1, 2021.

The Myanmar Embassy has threatened Myanmar students in New Zealand with “punishment” if they don’t declare their loyalty to the country's new military rulers.

A small group of Myanmar citizens in New Zealand have received a letter from the embassy in Canberra, which is responsible for New Zealand, demanding they confirm they have not participated in the civil disobedience movement against the military junta which took control of the country in a February coup.

A student in New Zealand, who spoke to Stuff on the condition of anonymity, says the threat has made her fearful for both herself and her family back in Myanmar as she has publicly protested against the military junta in New Zealand.

“I feel like when I go back to Myanmar, as soon as I land at the airport they will arrest me,” the student said.

“They say that if we lie, they will punish [us],” she said. “So we have no choice, because we already did everything they mentioned.”

The two-page letter, which Stuff has seen, demands students confirm by July 7 that they have not been involved in the protest movement or had contact with anyone who has participated in the movement. It says they are prohibited to post on social media about the military coup.

It has been sent to students on scholarships in New Zealand who were employed by the former civilian government in their homeland.

The student who spoke to Stuff said she knew of about 10 other Myanmar students who had received the demand from the embassy and had participated in protests or had posted about the coup on social media.

She remained unsure how she would respond to the letter, and she had now applied for asylum in New Zealand. “I don’t know what will happen in my future, there is a lot of insecurity and uncertainty.”

Tin Ma Ma Oo, chairwoman of the New Zealand-based advocacy group Democracy For Myanmar, said the “illegal government” should not be using its embassy to intimidate its citizens in New Zealand.

“We are obviously very worried about the students' safety,” she said. “We are worried that they will come and pull them all back home, or if they don't do that, they might create a lot of threats and impose danger on the family members of these students.”

AP Myanmar's Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing took control of the country in February.(file photo)

Tin Ma Ma Oo said the Government should provide asylum to all Myanmar citizens in New Zealand on temporary visas.

Green Party foreign affairs spokeswoman Golriz Ghahraman agreed the Government needed to assure these citizens they would not be compelled to return at the end of temporary visas.

"We're seeing an escalation in the crackdown, the very violent crackdown in Myanmar, where they're now trying to quell dissent even in free nations like New Zealand.

“It's a really heartbreaking moment for that community to realise that they may not be able to return, but also a really scary moment wondering if the New Zealand Government, at some point will force them to abide by the terms of their temporary visas.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta denounced the actions of Myanmar’s military at a protest held at Parliament earlier this year. (file photo)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade had been informed of the demand made by the Myanmar Embassy. A spokeswoman declined an interview request.

“We are deeply concerned at this development and will be raising our concerns with the embassy,” the spokeswoman said, in a written statement.

"Freedom of expression, as well as the right to participate in democratic processes is a fundamental right. New Zealand is committed to supporting the people of Myanmar.”

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said she had not been briefed on the matter, but she hoped “foreign nationals don’t see themselves pressured by political events in their own country”.

The Myanmar Embassy in Canberra did not respond to a request for comment.