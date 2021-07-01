Government launches new Ministry for Ethnic Communities

Minister for Diversity, Inclusion and Ethnic Communities Priyanca Radhakrishnan has launched the new Ministry for Ethnic Communities.

The Government has launched the Ministry for Ethnic Communities, a department aimed at improving inclusion and outcomes for a fifth of New Zealand's population.

Ethnic Communities Minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan officially opened the ministry at an event at Parliament on Thursday morning.

The creation of the ministry was a recommendation of the Royal Commission into the Christchurch mosque terror attacks, and it will take on and expand the work of the Office of Ethnic Communities,

The Government considers the country's ethnic communities to include any person of African, Asian, continental European, Latin-American, or Middle-Eastern people ethnicity. This amounts to a fifth of New Zealand, nearly a million people.

“This is the first time in its history that New Zealand has had a ministry and chief executive solely focused on improving outcomes for our ethnic communities ... Many from our diverse ethnic communities have been calling for a ministry for some time now,” Radhakrishnan said, in a statement.

“I know, from conversations with those communities that there’s a lot more we need to do to tackle the challenges many are facing in the labour market, education and health sectors and when accessing Government services.

“Some have also raised the need to address the discrimination that has led to the underrepresentation of these communities at various levels of leadership. I’m pleased that the ministry’s priorities will be shaped by what’s important to the communities it serves.”