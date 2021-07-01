Freedom camping crackdown bill to be debated after being drawn from ballot

Four ballots have been drawn in the Members Bill draw at Parliament. ACT MP Mark Cameron's Resource Management Amendment bill was drawn first.

Freedom campers will face more restrictions if a members’ bill drawn from the ballot makes its way into law.

The proposed law would confine freedom camping to within 200 metres of toilet facilities and beef up fines.

National Party List MP Maureen Pugh’s Freedom Camping (Infringement Offences and Other Matters) Amendment Bill was among four members’ bills pulled from the ballot on Thursday.

The bills will now be debated in the House, but still need the support of 61 MPs to pass. As Labour has a majority, that means only bills Labour supports can make it through.

“My law change updates freedom camping legislation to make it easier to crack down on some of the poor behaviour and make[s] the rules more consistent and easier to follow,” Pugh said in a statement.

“Restrictions would include confining freedom camping which isn’t self-contained to within 200 metres of toilet facilities, empowering more government organisations to limit freedom camping on land they control and provide stronger enforcement of fines for rule-breakers.”

Fellow National Party MP Gerry Brownlee,​ who is also its foreign affairs spokesman, had his Autonomous Sanctions Bill pulled from the ballot. It was a revival of a bill introduced by National when it was in Government in 2017 before it was dropped by Labour in 2020.

It would allow the Government to impose sanctions on foreign individuals, entities or regimes responsible for situations of international concern. Similar legislation exists in the UK, US, Canada and the European Union and was used to sanction those involved in Uyghur abuses, Brownlee said.

“New Zealand was unable to join this effort, as we do not have the same legal mechanisms, which are also expected to come before the Australian Parliament this year.”

Labour Party MP Tangi Utikere’s Local Government (Pecuniary Interests Register) Amendment Bill was also pulled from the ballot. All of Labour’s members’ bill have to be approved by the wider caucus before they get submitted, meaning Utikere’s bill is likely to pass.

ACT MP Mark Cameron saw his Resource Management (Regional Responsibility for Certain Agricultural Matters) Amendment Bill pulled from the ballot. It would allow regional councils to set environmental standards in each region.

“Regional councils are best positioned to understand local conditions, this will allow direct relationship with stakeholders farmers and industry and their regulators,” he said.

“In recent years farmers have been hammered by regulations put in place by Government that don’t take into account the diverse landscapes across the country.”