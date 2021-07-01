Willie Jackson announces more UNDRIP consultation, confirms that 'He Puapua is not the plan'

Māori Party's Rāwiri Waititi booted from House after haka in protest over National's comments about race issues.

Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson has announced a further round of consultation on implementing the United Nation’s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous people in New Zealand. But he is clear about one thing: the controversial He Puapua report is not the Government’s plan.

New Zealand was signed up to UNDRIP by then Minister of Māori Affairs Dr Pita Sharples under the John Key-led National Government in 2010. Governments since have grappled with how to appropriately integrate the long document into law.

In a speech at his own marae, Ngā Whare Waatea in Auckland, Jackson announced a two-step process for consulting on how Labour might implement the declaration.

The Government will first consult with key iwi and Maori organisations and then embark on a “wider public consultation on a draft declaration plan” Jackson said.

Jackson said he would work with Pou Tikanga representatives and the National Iwi Chairs Forum on the first phase. He said that he would be concurrently working with “a small group of legal experts with links to the New Zealand Human Rights Commission and expertise in public law.”

The issue has gained political traction over the past few months with the emergence of He Puapua, a document with ideas on how produced within government ministry Te Puni Kōkiri in 2019.

First the ACT Party and latterly National leader Judith Collins picked up the report as evidence that the Labour Government was secretly planning to set New Zealand on a path of racial separatism. ACT has characterised it as the first step on the path to New Zealand becoming an “ethno-state”.

Among other things the report suggested a wide array of separate Māori institutions could be adopted such as an upper house in Parliament or separate Māori courts.

Various Government ministers have stated that He Puapua is not Government policy.

In response to the political pressure Jackson tried to put the issue to rest in his speech

“Now I want to be clear about He Puapua. He Puapua is not the plan,” he said.

“He Puapua is a collection of ideas, suggestions aspirations and hopes for Māori– something to add to our discussions, it is provocative, and it has been the catalyst in terms of where we are today.”

“However He Puapua is not Government policy – the group who put this together knows this.”

“And from a Government perspective we are not advancing that report. Our focus is on this public consultation process now,” Jackson said.

He also said that he found the recent uproar over the report “both confusing and disappointing".

“Confusing – because we were so proud when Dr Sharples signed the agreement, when the National Government committed to developing a plan to implement it. And disappointing that there has been a U-turn from that more positive approach to indigenous rights and the continuation and expansion of work that governments of both colours have been working on for years,” Jackson said in his speech.

ACT leader David Seymour lashed the first step of the new consultation earlier in the day before Jackson made his speech.

“The Government is taking the whole country on the path to being an ethno-state, not just the select Māori leaders it’s chosen to consult on its implementation of He Puapua,” Seymour said.

“If there’s to be a constitutional conversation, everybody deserves to be part of it. The thing is, this constitutional conversation is about excluding most New Zealanders from having full political rights, and the Government has started as it means to go on,” he said.