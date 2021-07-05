New Zealanders stuck in Australia due to Covid lockdowns can return home this week

While the trans-Tasman bubble begins to open up again, New South Wales bubble will remain closed for the "foreseeable future" and Queensland to be reviewed later this week.

New Zealanders stuck in New South Wales and Queensland will be able to return home this week but that does not mean the bubble is back with quarantine-free travel to these Australian states.

In a varied state-by-state set of changes to the travel arrangements with Australia, the Government announced on Monday a way home for Kiwis stuck in NSW and Queensland due to Covid lockdowns.

A suspension of quarantine-free travel with New South Wales had been due to end on Tuesday but would continue for the “near-future”, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced.

However, Cabinet on Monday afternoon decided that New Zealanders stuck in NSW and Queensland would be able to return from 11.59pm on July 9 provided they meet certain conditions.

“We recognise New Zealanders have been stranded for some time in these states. We are comfortable we can safely allow those ordinarily resident here to return to New Zealand,” Ardern said.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Pre-departure testing likely for trans-Tasman travellers after bubble bursts

* New Zealand could be invited to join travel bubble with Hong Kong, Singapore

* Trans-Tasman bubble: What you need to know if you're flying to Australia



ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. (File photo)

New Zealanders returning from NSW and Queensland will be required to produce a negative Covid-19 test prior to departure, and make a declaration that they have not been at a location of possible exposure to the virus in Australia.

“For New South Wales, by the time we will be bringing those New Zealanders back to New Zealand, essentially we would have had a lockdown in place for a 14-day period,” Ardern said.

“There are layers there that we require of them to give us extra added satisfaction that they pose minimal risk to New Zealand.”

The Covid-19 situation in NSW was still unclear with 35 new cases reported on Monday, and Ardern said she thought quarantine-free travel there would not be possible in the “foreseeable future”.

The pause on quarantine-free travel from Queensland would also continue and would be reviewed on Wednesday.

But the pause on travel from Western Australia and Northern Territory would end on July 9, as Covid-19 cases in these states were “contained”, she said.

The outbreak in New South Wales worsened on Monday. The state counted another 35 positive Covid-19 cases, and the state, which includes Sydney, faces a possible extension of its lockdown.

“So long as there are extensive restrictions in place, you can expect that we will not change our position, which is a pause.

“But even if those restrictions were to lift, we will very much make our own assessment. It won't be a matter that New South Wales has lifted and therefore New Zealand automatically will,” Ardern said.

A partial reopening of the trans-Tasman bubble occurred on Sunday evening, after a total pause. South Australia, ACT, Tasmania and Victoria were deemed safe enough for quarantine-free travel, provided travellers produced a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of departure.

Ardern said the past week had been the most challenging since the trans-Tasman bubble opened, as Covid-19 cases popped up across Australia.

“At one point, around half of the Australian population was in some form of lockdown,” she said.

“We have been clear all the way through that it is flyer beware and I think people expect that now, they know that there is an element of risk.

“We do our best, of course, to maintain the flows but if there is a risk to New Zealand, we won’t hesitate to shut down those borders.”

Ardern said the Government had been flexible when entirely pausing the bubble, as Covid-19 cases appeared to spill across Australia in recent weeks.

Under the Government’s “traffic light” it was not expected that quarantine-free travel to a state be paused in circumstances of no community transmission.

The requirements by state for travel to New Zealand are subject to change but below is a list of the situation as of July 5, and there is more detail here about booking flights and pre-departure Covid tests.

Travel requirements by the state

NSW: Quarantine-free travel remains closed and appeared it would remain that way for the “foreseeable future” but Kiwis stuck in these states may travel home from 11.59pm July 9, provided they test negative for Covid in a pre-departure test and sign a declaration that they have not been to a Covid location of interest.

Queensland: Quarantine-free travel remains closed but would be reviewed on Wednesday, but Kiwis stuck in these states may travel home from 11.59pm July 9, provided they test negative for Covid in a pre-departure test and sign a declaration that they have not been to a Covid location of interest.

Victoria: Quarantine-free travel is open provided travellers who have been in Australia for more than 72 hours produce a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of departure.

ACT: Quarantine-free travel is open provided travellers who have been in Australia for more than 72 hours produce a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of departure.

Tasmania: Quarantine-free travel is open provided travellers who have been in Australia for more than 72 hours produce a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of departure.

South Australia: Quarantine-free travel is open provided travellers who have been in Australia for more than 72 hours produce a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of departure.

Northern Territory: Quarantine-free travel will resume from 11.59pm July 9, with travellers who have been there more than 72 hours required to produce a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of departure.

Western Australia: Quarantine-free travel will resume from 11.59pm July 9, with travellers who have been there more than 72 hours required to produce a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of departure.