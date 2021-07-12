No pay increase for some councillors and mayors this year as impact of Covid-19 bites

Christchurch City Council’s elected politicians will not get a pay increase this year.

A highly volatile global environment has led to a pay freeze for some councillors and mayors across New Zealand this year, while others will get a 1.5 per cent top-up.

The Remuneration Authority has taken a conservative approach to setting salaries for the 2021/22 year amid the continuing negative impact of Covid-19 on many regions throughout the country.

“Although the economy has proven to be more resilient than predicted at this time last year, the further waves of Covid-19 recurring around the world continue to present a highly volatile and uncertain global environment,” the authority said in its determination.

The authority, which decides the salary of key office holders including local government politicians, members of parliament and judges, said it was required to take into account prevailing adverse economic conditions.

Last year elected politicians at both local and national level took a six-month pay cut in response to Covid-19 after the law was changed to allow for temporary reductions. Those cuts ceased in January.

Elected members at Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch councils have received no increase to their base salary this year – excluding the ending of the pay cut – while those at the majority of other councils have received a 1 to 1.5 per cent increase.

A few councils have been given larger increases to bring them into line with changes made by the authority in 2019.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland mayor Phil Goff will be paid $296,000 in the coming 12 months.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff remains the best-paid mayor in the country on $296,000. Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel will be paid $195,000 for the year from July 1, 2021, and Wellington mayor Andy Foster will receive $180,500.

These all remain unchanged from last year’s base salary.

Environment Canterbury chairwoman Jenny Hughey will get $180,000, unchanged from last year.

In Christchurch, councillors will continue to be paid $114,130, while deputy mayor Andrew Turner’s salary also remains unchanged at $131,250.

Selwyn mayor Sam Broughton will get $136,500, while the district’s councillors have received a slight increase from $42,789 last year to $43,431 – $642 more.

Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon’s pay remains unchanged at $137,500, and councillors will get $48,531, up from $47,814 last year – a $717 increase.

During a presentation to Christchurch City Council last week, Remuneration Authority chairwoman Dame Fran Wilde​ said all elected members have to be paid what the authority allocated.

“I think local government is not overpaid for what local government does.”

She said Christchurch councillor salaries were set on the basis that it was a full-time role.

Wilde also said the authority was aware that some councillors in any council might not work as hard as others, but the pay was not performance based.

“If you have councillors not working as hard as others that has to be looked after by the election. We can not help that.”

A number of Christchurch councillors have had jobs on the side, including Aaron Keown, who works in the entertainment industry, Phil Mauger, who occasionally works for his business Maugers Contracting, and Catherine Chu, a financial adviser.

Chu has previously been criticised for her poor attendance at council workshops after it emerged that as of May she had been to just 28 briefings out of 70 since she was elected in October 2019.