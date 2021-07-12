Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to host presidents Biden and Putin at Apec leaders' meeting

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Presidents Joe Biden and Vladmir Putin will join her for the online Apec meeting on Saturday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will host a virtual Apec meeting that will include United States President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Friday’s “unscheduled” Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) leaders’ meeting of the forum’s 21 member countries will be the first such additional meeting held in the forum’s more than three decades.

“It reflects our desire to navigate together the path through the Covid-19 pandemic and economic crisis,” Ardern said, on Monday.

New Zealand has been hosting the Apec 2021 summit virtually this year, and has placed Covid-19 at the centre of the agenda. Ardern said she would be inviting leaders to discuss “immediate measures to achieve more -co-ordinated regional action to assist recovery”.

“Our region has already responded in significant ways, including removing barriers to the efficient distribution of vaccines and related goods, but there’s still a lot of work to do to get through the crisis,” she said.

“Leaders will share information, so we can continue to build on our collective understanding of the region’s health response to Covid-19, and shape a collaborative economic response.”

She said Biden and Putin had been confirmed as attending, along with most other forum leaders.

Apec economies had “suffered their biggest contraction since the Second World War over the past year”, she said.

There had been more than 50 million cases of Covid-19 within Apec countries, more than 1 million deaths, 81 million job losses, and Apec’s collective GDP had contracted by 1.9 per cent in 2020.

In June, Apec trade ministers agreed to expedite the transit of all Covid vaccines and related goods by adopting a set of best-practice guidelines.

However, the New Zealand Government’s hopes of abolishing tariffs on vaccines and related goods within Apec were dashed.

Apec was established in 1989. The 21 members cover 2.9 billion people and include many countries which touch the Pacific Ocean: Australia, Canada, Chile, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, Peru.