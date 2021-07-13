National proposes law to stop public money going to 'gangs' after condemning Mongrel Mob anti-meth effort

Simeon Brown has proposed legislation to stop public money heading to community groups with ties to criminal gangs.

The National Party wants to legislate against public funding heading to community groups with ties to criminal gangs, despite the prior National Government funding a failed Black Power programme.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has defended her Government's decision to provide $2.75 million over four years for an eight-week programme that helps Mongrel Mob members with meth addictions in Hawke’s Bay.

Funding for the programme was sought by consulting outfit Hard 2 Reach, or H2R. One of the directors of H2R is Harry Tam, who has previously worked in the public sector and is a longtime Mongrel Mob member.

National Party police spokesman Simeon Brown on Wednesday said the Government’s use of Proceeds of Crime funding for the programme was unacceptable.

Brown said he would be putting forward a member’s bill that amended the Public Finance Act, he said, that would require government officials ensure public money does not get spent directly or indirectly on gangs.

He said the only example of such expenditure he was targetting was the H2R programme.

“There's this one example and, to be honest, it's unacceptable that this has been approved. The Proceeds of Crime fund was set up to support victims of crime, and not to be funding the perpetrators.

“We are essentially going to make it that all government agencies are required to take all precautions to ensure that none of the funding or contracts that they sign, that any of the money is going to a gang-affiliated organisation,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Government would fund “what works:”.

The measure would not capture other public money which might be provided to members of gangs, such as jobseeker benefits.

He said public servants would have to conduct “due diligence”, but did not specify what this due diligence would be. A draft version of the bill showed that any person who knowingly directed public money to a gang would be liable for a $10,000 fine.

“If they're working with appropriate organisations there'd be quite good understanding as to who isn't, who isn't [gang associated].”

Brown’s bill will only be considered by Parliament if drawn from a ballot of member’s bills.

Ardern, speaking to reporters on Wednesday, accused National of playing politics over a programme that was similar to one previously funded by a prior National Government.

“I see this as politics ... when you have a programme from 2010 of a very similar nature that was funded and supported. And yet now we see National in opposition taking a very different view,” she said.

“Our position is fund what works; fund what makes a difference.”

She had previously said the programme had been supported by Corrections, the local Hawke’s Bay police, and the Ministry of Social Development.

The prior National Government funded a similar programme involving the same Mongrel Mob chapter in Hawke’s Bay from 2009. The mob chapter partnered with the Salvation Army for the programme.

Another programme run by consultancy firm CART, spearheaded by Black Power member Denis O’Reilly, was granted funding to the tune of $920,000 – however it was canned in 2019 after it failed to produce results.

Brown said he was “not at all” taking a different approach to the prior National Government, as prior arrangements included reputable organisations such as the Salvation Army.

The programme would be run by leaders of the Chaindogs, a group of Mongrel Mob chapters. The Ministry of Health was responsible for the programme and would report on its progress.

On Wednesday, Ministry of Health deputy director-general mental health and addiction Toni Gutschlag said “when assessing the request for support from H2R, the Ministry acknowledged that there was a gap in current service provision - the initiative provided a way to fill this gap, engaging with a hard-to-reach segment of the community”.