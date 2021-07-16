China's Xi Jinping to join Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's 'informal' Apec meeting

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Presidents Joe Biden and Vladmir Putin will join her for the online Apec meeting on Saturday.

China’s President Xi Jinping has reportedly accepted an invitation from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to attend an “informal” Apec leaders’ meeting, setting the stage for a meeting of major world leaders.

United States President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are also expected to attend the virtual summit, being held in the early hours of Saturday.

The “unscheduled” Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) meeting of the forum’s 21 member countries will be the first such additional meeting held in the forum’s more than three decades.

Ardern, speaking to reporters after giving a major foreign policy speech on Wednesday, said she did not expect a major announcement to result from the informal meeting, which was called to due to the Covid-19 crisis.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gives a foreign affairs speech at the Standing in the Future conference held by the New Zealand Institute of International Affairs at Te Papa, on Wednesday.

READ MORE:

* What is Apec, how will it work virtually and does it still matter?

* 'We thought they were our best friends': Australian current affairs show puts spotlight on NZ relationship with China

* PM 'disappointed' with APEC cancellation



“Here we literally do want to bring leaders together to discuss economic impacts and the latest from the World Health Organisation,” she said.

"We have used the ... lead up to the Apec meeting later this year to bring trade ministers together; they have made a difference for the flow of vaccine consumables. So they have been really useful dialogues.”

Ardern, in her speech to the New Zealand Institute of International Affairs event on Wednesday, said the meeting would be focussed on “how to get the region through the health crisis”.

“There are over 100,000 new cases of Covid-19 in the Apec region every single day. And more than 80 million people lost their jobs across our economies last year, during the biggest economic contraction since the Second World War.”

She also said New Zealand would be pushing for a new “pandemic treaty” between countries, that would “improve global surveillance, validation and early response; and to strengthen the World Health Organisation”.

“We see these areas of work as critical to our collective health and wellbeing, and a new frontier in which we believe New Zealand has a role to play alongside others.”

Ardern earlier in the week said Biden and Putin were confirmed as attending. On Thursday, Chinese state media reported that Xi would also be attending the meeting.

The meeting comes after months in which Ardern and her Government has increased their diplomatic engagements and worked shifted New Zealand’s foreign policy messaging on China.

Ardern spoke with the prime ministers of both Papua New Guinea and Canada in recent days.

Li Xueren Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend an Apec leaders meeting on Saturday

Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Trade Chris Seed is currently in Washington, having visited Singapore, Berlin and London to talk trade, Apec, the Info-Pacific, and Covid recovery, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokeswoman said.

In recent speeches, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Ardern have said New Zealand’s relationship with China has moved on from a relationship of “firsts” – New Zealand was the first country to sign a Free Trade Agreement with the country – to a “mature” relationship which could remain despite there being “some differences challenge New Zealand’s interests and values”.

Ardern has also been making strong overtures to the Biden administration. In her speech on Wednesday, firmly aligned New Zealand’s foreign policy with the United States’ world view, “embracing" the phrase “Indo-Pacific" to describe the region.