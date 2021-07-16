Skilled migrant visas extended by 12 months for lower-paid workers to aid service sector

The Bread and Butter Bakery and Cafe in Grey Lynn, Auckland, turns the lights off in support of an immigration-policy protest.

The Government will extend the visas of lower paid skilled migrants by 12 months, to aid the service sector and keep workers in the country.

But in doing so, Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi has also pushed out reforms to skilled worker visas that had businesses scrambling to become “accredited employers”. A November 1 deadline for the new regime to come into effect has been pushed out into the middle of 2022.

Faafoi, in a statement on Friday, announced the length of the Essential Skills Visa for workers earning below the median wage would be doubled to two years, allowing 18,000 workers – primarily employed in the tourism, hospitality and retail industries – to stay longer in the country.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi has announced changes for the essential worker migrant visas. (file photo)

“We recognise the ongoing labour demand pressures faced by some sectors and we want to make the most of the skills we have in the country. So the Government is making it easier for businesses to continue employing their current migrant workers,” Faafoi said.

The process of reapplying for a skilled work visa would also be simplified for the country's 57,000 skilled visa holders. For workers seeking to retain their existing job, employers would not have to convince Immigration NZ that there were no suitable New Zealand citizens or residents available for the role, and medical and police certificates would not be required.

Faafoi said the changes were a temporary measure to help employers through the Covid-19 pandemic, as the Government remained committed to its overhaul of immigration.

The Government wanted industries to “move away from a reliance on low-paid and low-skilled migrant workers”.

The new Accredited Employer Work Visa would now come into effect in the middle of 2022, at a date yet to be determined.

“The Government remains committed to the Accredited Employer Work Visa, which will ensure work visas issued reflect genuine regional skill shortages and strengthen labour market testing,” he said.

“However, we expect most Essential Skills visa holders will apply for this two-year visa, meaning the implementation of the Accredited Employer Work scheme would not be viable because of likely low uptake.”

In the same statement, Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor said the changes came in response to feedback from the primary sector, who were eager to retain skilled workers such as farm managers.