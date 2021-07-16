PM Jacinda Ardern speaks to US President Joe Biden ahead of Apec meeting

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand has "embraced" the 'Indo-Pacific' view of the world, in a foreign policy speech.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spoke with US President Joe Biden on Friday morning ahead of hosting a virtual Apec meeting on Covid-19 recovery.

The two leaders spoke via phone call about how Asia-Pacific nations can work together and the stability of the Indo-Pacific region, Ardern said in a statement. It was the first time the pair have spoken since he was elected.

“The United States and New Zealand share many common values and interests, including a commitment to an open and rules-based Indo-Pacific,” she said.

“I raised the importance of strengthening the economic architecture in the region post-Covid in order to facilitate greater trade and investment.”

Supplied Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on the phone to US President Joe Biden.

The pair also discussed the vaccine roll-out, both domestically and in the Pacific region, and efforts to ensure vaccine availability.

“I thanked the President for the United States joining the Christchurch Call and how their membership has provided momentum to the work to eradicate violent extremist content online,” she said.

In a statement, Biden also said he commended Ardern “for her steadfast and effective leadership throughout the pandemic” and the countries close partnerships on a range of issues.

Patrick Semansky/AP It was the first time US President Joe Biden spoke with Jacinda Ardern since he was elected. (File photo)

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) leaders’ meeting of the forum’s 21 member countries will be the first such additional meeting held for more than three decades.

Ardern will host the meeting virtually, and it will include Russian President Vladimir Putin.