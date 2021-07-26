Government to accept alleged Isis associate Suhayra Aden and two children from Turkey

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern, back in February, spoke about a New Zealand citizen who travelled to join Isis and was detained in Turkey.

The Government has agreed with Turkey to accept the return of a woman who joined Isis, and her two children.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday afternoon said Cabinet had agreed to a “managed return” of the woman – 26-year-old Suhayra Aden – and her two children, after Turkey requested they be repatriated.

Aden, who is a New Zealand citizen, was detained by Turkish authorities near the border of Syria in February. Her possible return to New Zealand caused a major stir in the trans-Tasman relationship, after Ardern revealed Aden was a dual national but Australia had cancelled her citizenship.

Her lawyer, Deborah Manning​, said Aden was “looking forward to being in New Zealand and giving her children an opportunity at living here and integrating, and really wishes to have privacy for them to allow them to settle in here and come to terms with everything they have been through”.

supplied/Yeni Safak A video published by Yeni Safak, a daily newspaper in Turkey, reportedly showing a New Zealand woman and alleged Isis terrorist arrested near the Syrian border.

READ MORE:

* Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne takes no issue with New Zealand's Five Eyes' wariness

* Terror suspect became New Zealand’s problem because of a dubious Australian law that has since been repealed

* Law expert praises New Zealand Government's handling of woman set to be deported from Turkey

* The moral obligation to bring home our 'jihadi brides'



Ardern, speaking to reporters in Northland on Monday afternoon, said New Zealand was obliged to receive Aden and “had a choice”.

“Either Turkey would move at any point to repatriate without New Zealand having the ability to plan for that properly, or we accept that we have an obligation, undeniably given that this is a New Zealand citizen, to make the plans ourselves,” Ardern said.

“In making those plans, we can ensure that we have the safety considerations of New Zealanders as our highest priority ... I can give absolute assurances that we have used all of the tools available to us to ensure the safety of New Zealanders on this return.”

Ardern said the police and other government agencies had extensively planned for the woman’s return. The welfare of the children was “a primary concern”.

The security arrangements that would be in place when Aden and her children arrived in New Zealand, and further details of the timing of their arrival, would not be disclosed.

Ardern said that any New Zealander who was suspected to have associated with a terrorist group could expect to be investigated by the police.

“All I can give you is an assurance that a lot of work has been done across many agencies to ensure a safety plan is in place. Unfortunately, I do have some constraints over what I am able to talk about for legal reasons,” Ardern said.

Ardern publicly lambasted Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in February, after his Government unilaterally stripped the woman's Australian citizenship due to her travelling to Syria to join Isis – effectively dumping the issue on New Zealand's doorstep.

Aden moved with her family to Australia when she was 6 years old and left for Syria from Australia.

“Everyone will absolutely know the frustration that we have had over Australia's decision to revoke the citizenship of someone we believe ultimately was Australia's responsibility. However, New Zealand does not arbitrarily cancel citizenship and leave people stateless,” Ardern said.

“I have been given an explanation from Australian officials in leadership, I just don't accept it.

“We have been given an assurance from Australia that we will not have another situation where a dual citizen of Australia-New Zealand will be arbitrarily cancelled in this way again, so we have made progress there. And equally, we have made some progress on the way that the children in this case will be treated.”

The Children’s Commissioner, Judge Andrew Becroft, said in a statement that the public and media should respect the privacy of the children who were returning with their mother.

“These children have had an incredibly hard start to life and have been living in conditions unimaginable to most New Zealanders ... They have the right to a full, free life, including a safe home and an education, as much as any other Australian or New Zealand child does. I believe it is the responsibility of all of us to make sure they do.”

The Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ) echoed the plea for the media to respect the privacy of Aden and her children. In a statement, the organisation said it had been informed Aden had not been charged or convicted of a crime in New Zealand or overseas.

New Zealanders in Syria

Isis, or the Islamic State, is a jihadist terror group which once controlled a vast territory encompassing Syria and Iraq. New Zealand continues to support the United States-led “Defeat-Isis” coalition of countries, with deployments in Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar and Jordan.

The Government has long remained reluctant to comment on New Zealand citizens in Syria and without a consular presence, has no obligation to assist its citizens there.

The number of New Zealanders who have travelled to Syria has not been made public. In 2015, Security Intelligence Service director Rebecca Kitteridge​ told a parliamentary committee that fewer than a dozen had left for the war-ravaged country.