Government to accept alleged Isis 'terrorist' Suhayra Aden and two children from Turkey

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern, back in February, spoke about a New Zealand citizen who travelled to join Isis and was detained in Turkey.

The Government will accept the return of a woman who joined Isis and her two children, as Turkey intends to deport them.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, in a statement issued on Monday afternoon, said Cabinet had agreed to a “managed return” of the woman – 26-year-old Suhayra Aden – and her two children, after Turkey requested they be repatriated.

Aden, who is a New Zealand citizen, was detained by Turkish authorities near the border of Syria in February. Her possible return to New Zealand caused friction in the trans-Tasman relationship, after Ardern revealed Aden was a dual national but Australia had cancelled her citizenship.

“New Zealand has not taken this step lightly. We have taken into account our international responsibilities as well as the details of this particular case, including the fact that children are involved,” Ardern said.

supplied/Yeni Safak A video published by Yeni Safak, a daily newspaper in Turkey, reportedly showing a New Zealand woman and alleged Isis terrorist arrested near the Syrian border.

“I can assure people great care is being taken as to how the woman and her young children are returned to New Zealand and how they will be managed in a way that minimises any risk for New Zealanders.”

Ardern said the police and other government agencies had extensively planned for the woman’s return, and “the Government wants to be as upfront with people as it can be”. The welfare of the children was “a primary concern”.

“New Zealand is not able to remove citizenship from a person and leave them stateless, and as New Zealand citizens this country is the only place where they can currently legally reside,” she said.

“They are not Turkey’s responsibility, and with Australia refusing to accept the family, that makes them ours.”

Ardern publicly lambasted Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in February, after his government unilaterally stripped the woman's Australian citizenship due to her travelling to Syria to join Isis – effectively dumping the issue on New Zealand's doorstep.

“I made very strong representations to Australia that she should be permitted to return there. Her family moved to Australia when she was six and she grew up there before departing for Syria in 2014, on an Australian passport,” Ardern said on Monday.

Australia had refused to reverse this decision. However, Ardern said, Australia would “proactively consult” New Zealand if it intended to cancel the citizenship of such a person in the future.

The security arrangements that would be in place when Aden and her children arrive in New Zealand, and further details of the timing of their arrival, would not be disclosed.

Ardern said that any New Zealander who was suspected to have associated with a terrorist group could expect to be investigated by the police.

The Children’s Commissioner, Judge Andrew Becroft, said in a statement that the public and media should respect the privacy of the children who were returning with their mother.

“These children have had an incredibly hard start to life and have been living in conditions unimaginable to most New Zealanders ... They have the right to a full, free life, including a safe home and an education, as much as any other Australian or New Zealand child does. I believe it’s the responsibility of all of us to make sure they do.”

New Zealanders in Syria

Isis, or the Islamic State, is a jihadist terror group which once controlled a vast territory encompassing Syria and Iraq. New Zealand continues to support the United States-led “Defeat-Isis” coalition of countries, with deployments in Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, and Jordan.

The Government has long remained reluctant to comment on New Zealand citizens in Syria, and without a consular presence the country has no obligation to assist its citizens in the country.

The number of New Zealanders who have travelled to Syria has not been made public. In 2015, Security Intelligence Service director Rebecca Kitteridge​ told a parliamentary committee that fewer than a dozen had left for the war-ravaged country.