Safety a big concern for emergency housing complainants

Harbour City Motor Inn in Wellington no longer provides emergency housing. It was subject to a police raid March. (File photo)

About a quarter of complaints from people in emergency housing about their providers were related to clients’ safety concerns.

National’s social development spokeswoman Louise Upston​, who requested emergency housing complaints register data as a written parliamentary question, said more work needed to be done to improve conditions.

“It is critical the Government takes proactive steps to make sure the New Zealanders they place into motels, which includes more than 4000 children, have safe and decent living conditions.”

Upston said the Government held little information about what was happening in emergency housing motels.

READ MORE:

* Government 'paying a premium' for motels as demand for emergency housing escalates

* Number of rejections for emergency housing tripled in 2020

* After the border opens, what happens to families living in motels?



ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National MP Louise Upston used a written paliamentary question to gather data on the emergency housing complaints register.

“This register is one of the very few tools the Government has to monitor and respond to issues those in emergency housing motels experience.”

Of the roughly 130 complaints recorded in the register made by clients over 12 weeks, at least 30 were complaining about safety issues.

There were 27 complaints made by emergency housing suppliers with their own safety concerns.

The register started collating complaints on April 28 this year.

“While starting the register is a positive step, it should’ve been implemented ages ago. The Government has had almost four years to implement what is a basic process,” Upston said.

The Ministry of Social Development said the register was designed to be a systematic way of lodging complaints from people about the service, environment or condition of their accommodation in emergency housing.

It was also an avenue for emergency housing suppliers to lodge complaints about client behaviour.

Samuel Rillstone/RNZ Minister of Social Development Carmel Sepuloni said they took any complaint seriously.

Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni​ said the Government was committed to making sure the service, environment and conditions of emergency accommodation was fit-for-purpose.

“We take seriously any complaints that are made, and have put a register in place to ensure that information is collected and then responded to.”

People taking up the emergency housing grants were told about their rights and obligations, and assigned a case manager within 14 days of applying for the grant.

The data did not reveal exactly how many complaints were made because the week-by-week numbers provided to Upston were rounded to base three and suppressed if under six to “protect confidentiality”.

Supplied The table supplied by the Ministry of Social Development shows the number of complaints to the emergency housing complaints register relating to clients' safety concerns. Note that several weeks of data were suppressed "to protect the identity of individual persons" because the figure was fewer than six.

About 34,000 emergency housing special needs grants were given out to 8000 people in the quarter ending March 31, 2021.