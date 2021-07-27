Wallabies granted 'economic exemption' to enter New Zealand for Eden Park match

The continuing spread of the Covid-19 delta variant in Australia has led the government to pause all quarantine-free trans-Tasman travel.

The Government has granted the Wallabies an “economic exemption” to enter New Zealand so a Bledisloe Cup match at Eden Park can go ahead.

Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson issued a press statement on Tuesday afternoon detailing the Government’s decision to allow the Australian rugby team through New Zealand’s border – after it was closed to trans-Tasman travel last week.

“This is important economically. A test match is estimated to be worth between $17-20 million in spending for host regions, while the broadcast rights provide much needed income for the sport, which positively effects all levels of the game,” Robertson said, in the statement.

“Test rugby between the All Blacks and the Wallabies is keenly anticipated by New Zealanders, and I welcome the decision to allow the Australian team to travel given the game was less than two weeks away when trans-Tasman travel was suspended.”

