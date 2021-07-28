Covid-19: National's Judith Collins says Government should favour GPs over mass vaccination events

National Party leader Judith Collins says the Government should favour GPs and pharmacies over mass vaccination events to distribute the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Government will on Wednesday launch the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine to more than 2 million people who were not in priority groups, starting with over-60s for the coming two weeks.

The first mass vaccination event is being held in South Auckland on Friday, with the aim of vaccinating more than 16,000 people in three days. Some 3000 people of the 12,500 first invited to attend accepted, before the invitation was widened to a further 140,000 people.

Collins said she believed the evidence showed such mass vaccine events were not effective, having discussed the matter with her deputy, Dr Shane Reti.

Chris McKeen/Stuff National Party leader Judith Collins says the Government needs to focus on getting GPs to give the Covid-19 vaccine.

READ MORE:

* A million more Covid-19 vaccine doses to arrive in July

* Judith Collins, in contrast with National health spokesman, says it makes sense for politicians to get vaccine early to show safety

* Covid-19: Speed and trust in mass vaccination programme



“The evidence that I have been advised of does not generally support mass vaccination turnouts. But what really does work is getting GPs, pharmacists, people who New Zealanders are used to and trust, to be able to undertake those vaccinations,” she said.

“I would have thought just about every village, every town around the place, has got a pharmacist there, they often have GPs, that is where it should have been focused in the first place, rather than trying to reinvent the wheel.”

She said GPs had been “somewhat ignored” so far. The Government does intend to use GPs and pharmacies to administer the Covid-19 vaccine, however this has come months into the roll-out.

Collins said the roll-out had been a failure from “start to finish” and all of group 3 – people aged 65 and over or those with underlying health conditions – should have been vaccinated by now. As of last week, about 180,000 people in group 3 had been fully vaccinated.

“I don't think it is too big an ask. I am consistently around the country being told by people that some of them ... still have not got the call-up.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday the mass vaccination event being held at the weekend was only the first and the target number of accepted invitations had been reached.

“That first event is our first trial run of a large-scale event, so it was intended to help us learn what are the best ways to reach people, what are the best ways to get invitations out, to reach some of those really big numbers.

“We have already hit the target that we were hoping for both set vaccination events and this will be a chance for us to learn more about how to keep running such events to get our vaccination event numbers up nice and high.”