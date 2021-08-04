Covid-19: New Zealand buys vaccines for Fiji, as political turmoil compounds worsening crisis

Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama talks to Radio Tarana's Sanjesh Narain about why there will be no lockdown in the country, and also native land issues.

New Zealand has purchased a further 100,000 AstraZeneca vaccines for Covid-stricken Fiji, as a worsening crisis is compounded by protest and political turmoil.

The Delta variant of Covid-19 has continued to rip through Fiji, with another 1100 Covid-19 cases recorded on Monday and the death toll at 250.

Amid the’ surge, Fiji’s Covid-19 response has become “politicised” and there have been protests over a government land bill. A Fijian Opposition MP says his colleagues have been questioned by police and the worrying situation “might trigger something unexpected”.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta on Tuesday said the Fijian Government was facing a “range of challenges” due to the pressure of the spreading virus.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced on Tuesday that a further 100,000 AstraZeneca vaccines would be sent directly to Fiji from Spain, funded by the New Zealand Government.

"Our primary concern is to ensure that we uphold our obligations in relation to the Covid-19 response, and we're doing that,” she said.

The 100,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine donated by New Zealand arrived on Tuesday, and were purchased from Spain to circumvent a liability issue. The AstraZeneca vaccine has not been fully approved for use in New Zealand – holding up a promised donation of 500,000 doses from New Zealand’s domestic supply.

Even with approval, Mahuta said it could be weeks before New Zealand received any of the AstraZeneca vaccine it had arranged to purchase.

New Zealand also provided the Fiji government a $40 million emergency cash injection for its budget, in May. Another $10m was approved in June to support Fiji’s Covid-19 response, and $2m had been provided for the country’s vaccine roll-out.

Fiji government/Facebook Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama visits the Covid-19 testing facility in Suva, amid a severe outbreak that has spread across the country.

“What we can do is ensure that stability is maintained through the security of supply of vaccinations, because that is an objective of Fiji's, [and] by ensuring that we can help buffer some of the economic consequences that have been caused by Covid-19,” Mahuta said.

Fijian Red Cross Director-General Ilisapeci Rokotunidau​ said hospitals were “bursting at the seams”, and the Red Cross was caring for a rising number of “low-risk” Covid-19 patients and their families who were isolating at home.

There were 22,500 active cases of the virus recorded in Fiji as of Monday, all expected to isolate at home for 14 days.

She said the Red Cross was seeking blood donations to assist Fiji’s health system, and was looking to run information campaigns to encourage people to follow Covid-19 protocols, including for funerals.

“There’s just too many traditional practices that are still happening, funerals, and it’s not a good scenario, because this is where in April a lot of Covid-19 has been spread – through people mingling and not observing Covid-19 protocols.”

"It may be peaking for Suva, but the numbers in the west are starting to pick up, and it's increasing to level where it's not comfortable,” she said.

“The biggest worry for us is trying to get people vaccinated, taking both injections ... The cyclone season is coming up, and we need to get things done before the cyclone season sets in.”

As of Monday, 25.9 per cent of people eligible to be vaccinated had received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, and 83.7 per cent had received one dose.

Opposition MP Anare Jale​, an MP for the Sodelpa political party who speaks on foreign affairs issues, said he was thankful for New Zealand’s support.

“It's really a concern when we see New Zealand and Australia locking down the place so that they can contain the virus, but the situation back here seems to be out of control.

“[The Fiji Government] should have taken control by locking the place for about two weeks so that we can control the movement.”

A political stoush has emerged over a land bill proposed by the Fijian government, which has been criticised as removing protections for indigenous landowners.

RNZ Pacific has reported there has been widespread protests over the bill and, in the past week, numerous opposition politicians and former prime ministers have been detained for questioning for speaking against the bill.

Fiji government/Facebook A health check is conducted in Fiji.

“We’re quite worried about what’s happening now, it suddenly might trigger something unexpected which is not good for Fiji,” Jale said.

“The government feel that the reaction was inciting the people to revolt against the government. We said, ‘No, our role is to inform the people about their rights’.”

Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, speaking to Radio Tarana last week, said opposition MPs failed to understand Fiji’s constitution protected indigenous land.

He said he doubted Fiji had reached a “peak” in community transmission, because too many people in Fiji ignored instructions not to “drink grog” and go to funerals.

Dr Anna Powles​, a Massey University Pacific security expert, said Fiji was a highly-political environment, and the country's Covid-19 response had been negatively affected by politicisation.

"At a time when the country is facing one of his greatest threats, why are politicians being taken for questioning at this point in time?

“You have this convergence of issues at a time when the government is already under duress, and is struggling under the weight of both failing health sector and economic duress.”

She said New Zealand should provide more support to Fiji, particularly support for the government’s budget. However, this would require Fiji to request the help.

“It would be timely for the Fijian government to request additional support from Australia and New Zealand.”

New Zealand’s support to Fiji

Of the $10m was approved in June to support Fiji’s Covid-19 response, half would be going straight to the country’s government.

Troels Sommerville/Stuff St John New Zealand is gifting four off-road ambulances, PPE, defibrillators and warm clothing to help the people of Fiji as they grapple with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The remainder supplied the country with rental vehicles and off-road ambulances, privacy screens for isolation facilities, 50 pulse oximeters to measure blood oxygen levels, funding for 190 graduate nurses, and funding for organisations providing food and social security.

There has also been $540,000 spent on 40 Fisher & Paykel oxygen machines for Fiji, and $700,000 for local Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). A further 23 tonnes of PPE, valued at nearly $800,000 has been sent from New Zealand to Fiji.

A PCR testing machine to process swabs taken when testing for Covid-19 has been provided, as has testing supplies. The Defence Force has shared its protocols used in managed isolation facilities with Fiji’s military.

In the past two months, six New Zealanders have been deployed to the country as part of the Australia New Zealand Medical Assistance Team to assist health workers.

The offer for 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine remains, and will be provided to Fiji if needed, when New Zealand receives supply.