Former deputy prime minister Winston Peters loses court battle over superannuation privacy breach

The Detail looks at whether NZ First can stage a comeback, and if it does, whether the party could have any longevity without Winston Peters.

Former deputy prime minister Winston Peters has lost his latest court battle over the leaking of details of a superannuation overpayment he received and will have to pay another round of legal costs.

Peters was revealed to have been overpaid a pension for seven years in 2017, due to an error in which he failed to declare he had lived with a partner, Jan Trotman. An anonymous tipster informed the media about the overpayment weeks out from the general election.

After losing a High Court case against a raft of cabinet ministers and senior public servants – including former National Party ministers Paula Bennett and Anne Tolley, and the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) then-chief executive Brendan Boyle, and Public Services Commissioner Peter Hughes – Peters appealed.

The Court of Appeal dismissed Peters’ appeal in a judgment published on Monday. Peters was ordered to pay the legal costs of the Attorney-General, Boyle and Hughes – adding to the $317,000 bill from the High Court.

Former deputy prime minister Winston Peters and his lawyer, Brian Henry, left, leave the Court of Appeal for a lunch break.

At a two-day hearing in April, Peters’ longtime lawyer, Brian Henry, told a panel of three judges his client continued to claim damages over the leak.

But he moved on from pursuing Bennett and Tolley, instead focusing on MSD’s disclosure of the pension overpayment to then-National Party cabinet ministers under the “no surprises” policy was wrong.

He also argued MSD was responsible for the leak – despite the source of the leak being unknown – because the organisation spread the knowledge of Peters’ overpayment too widely.

A panel of three Court of Appeal judges found Henry’s arguments unconvincing.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Justice Christine French, left, and Justice David Goddard listen to lawyer Brian Henry as he argues former deputy prime minister Winston Peters’ case.

“We do not consider that Mr Peters had a reasonable expectation that information about the payment irregularity would not be provided by the chief executives to the ministers,” the judgment read.

“The relationship between a chief executive of a government department and the responsible minister is a relationship of trust and confidence.

“MSD is not liable for the unlawful disclosures made by an unknown person merely because it was the original holder of the information, which had subsequently been provided (lawfully) to a number of people inside and outside MSD.”

However, the judges did agree with the High Court that Peters’ information should not have been made public.

“The deliberate disclosure of that information to the media was a serious invasion of Mr Peters’ privacy,” the judges wrote.

The court also declined the Crown’s efforts to introduce further evidence into the legal saga.

Victoria Casey QC, representing the Attorney-General on behalf of MSD, Boyle and Hughes, has asked the court to consider allegations made by Peters after the High Court hearing over the leak.

Peters had used the legal protection of parliamentary privilege, while in the House as an MP, to allege that a former National Party press secretary Rachel Morton was behind the leak. Morton “categorically” denied Peters’ allegation, saying she was never in the meeting where he alleged the information was shared.

Yet despite Peters’ assertions, his lawyer said in court it was not possible to determine who had leaked his private information.

The court said the allegation was not admissible as, though it showed Peters had a “suspicion or belief” about the identity of the leaker, it was not convincing evidence.