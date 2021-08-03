'A lot of people want to bottle her': Police Minister Poto Williams' family upset by Judith Collins' claim

Police Minister Poto Williams​ says she is supporting her shocked family members after National Party leader Judith Collins told a public meeting in Northland that “a lot of people want to bottle her”.

But Collins says her comments, made to a meeting in Kerikeri in July and published in the Northern Advocate, meant Williams needed to be put back in a bottle, like a genie.

“Someone’s obviously given her that information and spun it,” said Collins of Williams’ upset daughter.

When asked why someone would want to put the police minister in a bottle, Collins said “she is someone who just pops out every now and again with a completely stupid view about something, and I actually think she's the worst police minister I've ever seen.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Police Minister Poto Williams says her family were upset about comments National Party leader Judith Collins made.

But Williams said she first read the comment to be referencing the “actual use of a bottle to harm someone”. She was taken aback by the comment and has since been supporting her family who were “pretty distressed”.

Collins made the comments while addressing a public meeting in Kerikeri last month. While speaking about the police minister, Collins was reported to say “Isn’t she great?” followed by “I think a lot of people want to bottle her.” Following a pause, she clarified she meant to keep Williams in a bottle like a genie, according to the report.

Williams said it was “great” Collins clarified what she meant but that MPs should be held to a high standard and avoid using ambiguous language.

“Anybody reading that could either see it as one of those two options,” she said.

“All I can say is as parliamentarians we have a particular standard we have to meet and on this occasion I am not sure if she did.”

But the clarification “doesn’t for me diminish the distress that my daughter and my family have gone through,” she added.

“The thing for me is that we are public people, we live public lives we have an expectation that our work will be critiqued but in this case my daughter feels unsafe for me and that is not on.”

Williams had received threats of violence in the past, she said.