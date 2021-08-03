Opposition MPs question possible 'political interference' after Covid-positive UN worker is evacuated from Fiji

The patient was taken from the air ambulance jet to a waiting road ambulance on the tarmac of Auckland Airport.

Opposition MPs are questioning whether "political interference" led to a Covid-positive Fijian United Nations worker being evacuated to Auckland, after health officials initially declined to accept the woman.

National Party leader Judith Collins said government officials should “absolutely” not have made a decision to allow the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) worker into the country for critical medical care.

And she has questioned former Prime Minister Helen Clark’s involvement in the matter.

“We are very concerned about this, and particularly around whether or not the political decision has overruled the clinicians,” Collins said on Tuesday.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff National Party leader Judith Collins says there may have been “political interference” in the medevac of a UNDP worker from Fiji.

READ MORE:

* Helen Clark marks last day at United Nations with tributes to her work

* Trail blazing 'Aunty Helen' has had a remarkable life and career so far

* Helen Clark resigns from UNDP, saying it has been an honour and a privilege



“It starts to look as though it's not what you know, it's who you know ... and I think that’s very unfortunate.”

The Ministry of Health did a U-turn on a decision to refuse the patient entry after pressure from the UN last week. An air ambulance jet touched down at Auckland Airport on Thursday, and the woman was being treated at Middlemore Hospital, in south Auckland.

On Friday evening, the Ministry of Health said a staffer at the hospital was having to isolate after a “PPE protocol incident” that occurred when managing the patient.

On Tuesday, Collins said she had heard from people within her Papakura, also in south Auckland, who were concerned the decision put them at risk.

“We have people in the south Auckland area, of Middlemore [Hospital] saying, 'Hang on, why are we, yet again, being put at risk' ... It's also interesting to hear Helen Clark re-emerge to tell us all that Middlemore [Hospital] is perfectly fine and they can cope.

"Helen Clark should come out and confirm whether or not she was involved in that, ... and where did she go to. Is this something that she brought to the Prime Minister's attention? Did she seek that assistance?

“It starts to look as though it's not what you know, it's who you know ... and I think that’s very unfortunate.”

National Party foreign affairs spokesman Gerry Brownlee echoed Collins’ concerns.

“It sets a very interesting precedent, but we know very little about the case, and exactly what the circumstances were that made that massive U-turn in government decision-making,” he said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The air ambulance (ZK-NXJ) behind a waiting St John ambulance on the tarmac on Thursday evening.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said the decision was made by government officials, and she did not have any information about the patient.

“However, the processes that were followed, I understand, were dealt at an officials level in terms of the medevac process.”

Clark, a former Labour prime minister and head of UNDP, has been contacted for comment. Last week, she refused to confirm or deny whether she was among the people who helped make the evacuation happen.

“Many people worked together to make this medevac [medical evacuation] possible. Particular thanks are due to Counties Manukau DHB & ICU at Middlemore,” Clark told Stuff.

“I have total confidence in Middlemore Hospital and its first-class ICU.

“In this case, Counties Manukau and Middlemore have stepped up to respond to a UN request which will be hugely appreciated by the UN and the patient and her family. NZ is the first port of call for medevac by the UN in the Pacific and all costs are met in full by it.”