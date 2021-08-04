District health board plans show Covid-19 vaccinations could extend to February

Covid-19 vaccination plans prepared by district health boards show Wellington health officials expect they will still be vaccinating people in February 2022.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Cabinet ministers have set a deadline for the Government's vaccination campaign: everyone should have been offered the Pfizer vaccine by the end of 2021.

The Ministry of Health “quietly” published the vaccination plans prepared by many district health boards across the country on its website on Tuesday evening. Most of the plans show vaccination targets until June.

However, the Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley district health boards’ plan shows officials expect to be doing “wash-up” vaccinations between December 2021 and February 2022 – two months after the Government’s deadline.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF A mass vaccination event was held at the Vodafone events centre in Auckland at the weekend.

READ MORE:

* We've been patient, but the vaccination roll-out is not going to plan

* Covid-19: Two MIQ cases in hospital, five new cases in managed isolation, no community cases

* Here's everything you need to know about the nurses' strike



And, despite the Government’s reluctance to set a target for how much of the population should be vaccinated, the Hawke’s Bay district health board has a goal of fully vaccinating 80 per cent of its district by the end of 2021.

The Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley health boards’ strategy director, Rachel Haggerty, said in a statement that its current vaccination plan “sees us offer vaccination ... by the end of November 2021”.

“Following that, vaccination will remain available for anyone becoming newly eligible, and for systematic follow-up of people who were unable to be vaccinated earlier.”

Suggestion that health officials could still be vaccinating in February was unacceptable, National Party Covid-19 response spokesman Chris Bishop said. He called it a “broken promise”.

Ardern, speaking to RNZ on Wednesday morning, said she “absolutely” stood by her promise to provide the vaccine to everyone by the end of the year.

“That is what we’ve committed to, we have the supply to ensure that’s possible. You will have already seen how much we’ve been able to ramp up our delivery of vaccines,” she said.

“If DHBs have identified that they have issues with reaching that target, we will work specifically with them to ensure we can.”

The health board plans published by the Ministry of Health cover much of the country, but not Auckland, Counties Manakau, the Far North, Lakes District, MidCentral, Taranaki or Whanganui, among others.

The ministry, on its website, said the plans covered the rollout from March to June. Some health boards did not provide written plans but the number of vaccinations they expected to hit, which have already been published.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National Party Covid-19 spokesman Chris Bishop said it would be “unacceptable” if people were yet to receive the Covid-19 vaccine in February.

Bishop said the ministry had “quietly” published the plans on its website.

Some plans were well developed, he said, like the West Coast’s 45-page document. Others were three pages long, and it appeared an official “threw it together overnight”.

Bishop said the Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley plan was “concerning, and it’s a broken promise”.

“We’ve been told consistently from the prime minister down for months now that they don’t have a numerical target, that everyone will get the vaccine by the end of the year.”

He said people had interpreted the promise as an assurance they would receive the vaccine by the end of the year, not that they may have a booking for February 2022.

The Hawke’s Bay plan indicated officials did not expect to surpass 80 per cent vaccination of the population, he said.

“We do urgently a national target for the vaccine rollout ... We’re now getting to the point where the country needs to know what we will hit and what that means in terms of borders.”

Such a target would be a “psychological commitment” and would motivate the public to get vaccinated, he said.

Health officials should reach the milestone of administering two million vaccines this week, after the vaccine roll-out opened to the general population a week ago.

More than 15,500 people were vaccinated at a mass vaccination event in south Auckland at the weekend.