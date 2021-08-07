Dr Ashley Bloomfield exchanged text messages with Foreign Affairs Secretary over Covid-positive UN worker's evacuation from Fiji

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield told the Health Select Committee at the beginning of August he didn’t have direct conversations with MFAT over the medical evacuation, but he had since “recalled” text messages he exchanged. (File photo)

Dr Ashley Bloomfield has clarified he did in fact have “direct conversations” with Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) officials over the medical evacuation of a Covid-positive UN worker from Fiji.

At the health select committee meeting on August 4, the Director-General of Health confirmed the Ministry of Health and MFAT were in communication over the evacuation – which was initially declined by health officials for “capacity reasons” – but denied he had personal communication with the Government department.

The woman, a United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) worker, travelled from Suva to Auckland in an air ambulance on July 29 before being transferred to Middlemore Hospital. A staffer at the hospital was in isolation after a “PPE protocol incident” occurred while managing the patient.

Bloomfield on Thursday night made corrections to his initial comments in a statement published on the Ministry of Health website. He said he had “since recalled that I did exchange text messages” on the subject with the Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Chris Seed​.

In a letter to Health Committee Chair Dr Liz Craig, dated August 6, Bloomfield shared the content of the text exchange with Seed, who was in a Rotorua managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facility at the time.

Seed explained how he had spoken to former prime minister and head of the UNDP Helen Clark on the phone the night prior, on July 27, to discuss “where she thinks things are at”. He also knew of Clark’s previous conversation with Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta​.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The medical evacuation flight arrived at Auckland International Airport from Covid-19 stricken Suva, Fiji, at the end of July.

“Sounds like under active management at the Auckland DHB end and that my shop is doing the right thing and staying well away,” Seed wrote.

Bloomfield responded: “Thanks yes we're all over it. I think we will get resolution. Will let you know.”

Less than two hours later, Bloomfield sent another message to Seed saying it was “all sorted”.

‘Was the ministry more involved?’

National’s Covid-19 response spokesperson Chris Bishop told Stuff on Saturday that it was “pretty extraordinary” and “quite worrying” that Bloomfield had to correct the record only a week after the conversation in question took place.

“The fact he couldn't remember it before the committee, it only happened a week ago. I think it’s quite worrying.”

Bishop, who posed the initial question to Bloomfield during the meeting, said many questions over to the Government’s involvement in this situation remained unanswered.

He thought there were “real suspicions” around the approval process after the request was initially declined by the hospital due to capacity concerns, but then “low and behold, 24, 36 hours later, there’s enough capacity”.

“The question is who made that decision and what involvement, if any, did the Ministry of Health have ... was there improper political pressure or central government pressure placed on Middlemore Hospital to accept this UN patient against the wishes of the clinicians at the hospital?”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Chris Bishop questioned Dr Ashley Bloomfield at the select committee meeting over his involvement in the medical evacuation. (File photo)

“Was the ministry more involved in this than they have led on so far?”

A transcript of the health select committee showed Bloomfield said it became apparent, after further discussions among the leaders of all three intensive care units, that there was capacity in the region.

“Did the Ministry of Foreign Affairs contact you or your officials in relation to this?” Bishop asked.

“They may have talked to my officials, but I didn’t talk to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” Bloomfield responded.

Clark’s involvement in the Government’s U-turn was also questionable, Bishop thought. He said being a former prime minister and a high-ranking UN official was “going to have some influence” in such matters, and he questioned whether that was appropriate or not.

National would be moving on Wednesday to recall Bloomfield to the committee to give further evidence. Bishop said more questions were necessary to understand exactly what happened.

“There are any unanswered questions about this whole affair, and this disclosure of omitted information means we need to get him back and ask further questions about it.”

Bishop hoped the Labour majority in the committee would allow that to happen.

The evacuation was the focus of questions from Opposition MPs in Parliament earlier in the week. National Party leader Judith Collins said Government officials should “absolutely” not have made the decision to allow the worker entry for critical medical care.

“We are very concerned about this, and particularly around whether or not the political decision has overruled the clinicians,” Collins said on Tuesday.

“It starts to look as though it's not what you know, it's who you know... and I think that’s very unfortunate.”

National’s foreign affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee added: “It sets a very interesting precedent, but we know very little about the case, and exactly what the circumstances were that made that massive U-turn in government decision-making.”

Mahuta, who was briefed on the situation, clarified the decision was made by government officials, but the processes followed were “dealt with at an officials level”.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF The patient was taken from the air ambulance jet to a waiting road ambulance on the tarmac of Auckland Airport.

Mahuta also confirmed she had spoken to Clark, and that the former prime minister had been a “strong advocate on a number of fronts”. She said Clark “may have” spoken to a number of people about the situation.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told Radio Tarana on Wednesday the decision to accept the evacuation was a clinical one. She also ruled out political interference.

Clark previously told Stuff “many people” worked to make this medical evacuation possible. She thanked Counties Manukau DHB and the Middlemore intensive care unit. She said the two bodies “stepped up” to respond to a UN request, something that was “hugely appreciated”.

“I have total confidence in Middlemore Hospital and its first-class ICU.

“[New Zealand] is the first port of call for medevac by the UN in the Pacific and all costs are met in full by it.”

At the end of July, the patient was reportedly in a “critical stage” and receiving care in a “dedicated, secure” ICU unit at the hospital.