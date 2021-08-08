James Shaw remains Green Party co-leader as National targeted at annual general meeting

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson says the ghost of Don Brash is “haunting” the National Party, accusing the Opposition of lazy and dangerous politics in a speech to the party faithful.

Fellow co-leader James Shaw’s job was also contested for the first time since 2013 at the Green Party annual general meeting in Upper Hutt, north of Wellington, on Saturday. Shaw won the vote with resounding support.

Davidson said the National Party’s anti-gang stance sought to divide communities in a speech to about 200 Green Party members and criticised politicians who “deliberately ignore the systemic causes of crime and violence”.

“People do not want what the Opposition is selling,” she said. “The nasty politics of yesterday will not feature in the Aotearoa of tomorrow.”

Don Brash is a former National Party leader whose infamous Orewa speech attacked alleged Maori separatism in 2004.

She also condemned National MPs who voted against the Conversion Therapy Bill this week. The Bill would make illegal practices intended to change a person's sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.

“They used lazy and dangerous politics to get some attention, putting politics ahead of people’s lives.”

RNZ / Dom Thomas James Shaw remains Green Party co-leader with Marama Davidson. (File photo)

Remedying the housing crisis was a major focus of her speech, and she later told reporters the Greens were the only political party to put rent controls on the political agenda – an idea Poto Williams, the Associate Minister for Housing, poured cold water over in April.

However, Shaw said the Greens had led discussions on the issue which could be accepted in the future.

“We have put on the table questions around rent controls as the crisis is still raging unabated,” he said. “What we are trying to do here is really advance the debate.”

Shaw retained his co-leader position following the challenge from James Cockle, a software developer from Dunedin who said the party had moved too far to the centre.

Shaw took 116 delegate votes while Cockle took four. Twenty delegates abstained from voting, but that aligned with the number of people who were against the co-operation agreement with Labour, Shaw explained.

The agreement sees Green Party co-leaders hold ministerial portfolios.

Shaw added he “fundamentally disagreed” with Cockle.

Davidson emphasised some of the party’s successful policy, including the almost $132 million pledged in May to reduce family and sexual violence and the homelessness action plan launched in February last year. She reiterated a push for a warrant of fitness to address damp, cold rental properties.