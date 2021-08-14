'They knew exactly what they were doing': National Party accused of feeding racism

Maori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer says harassment and threats against her have escalated this year.

Co-leader of the Māori Party Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is calling on the National Party to take responsibility for escalating threats against wāhine Māori.

She says National’s ‘Demand The Debate’ campaign, which argues New Zealanders are being left out of decisions on issues like Māori wards and Māori healthcare, is feeding racism.

“They knew exactly what they were doing when they started this latest campaign,” Ngarewa-Packer said. “When they started talking about Māori inequity, it started to create an ‘us and them’ scenario. It’s been ignited.

“I can tell you the day, the hour, the minute it went from being 18 threats a week to 30 to 40 a night,” Packer said. “It was after National started criticising the Māori health authority, and then the He Puapua report.”

She said she was used to the “consequences” of being a strong Māori woman, which include criticism and harassment.

“But my experience has escalated since National, and in particular their leader, has emboldened those with racist, misogynistic views. And I think that to feed a racist agenda is racist. Anything that effectively takes the dignity from another people, or that continues the dominance of one culture over another – that is racist.”

National Party leader Judith Collins refused to answer questions about its campaign or whether it contributed to anti-Māori sentiment. A spokesman said: “We have made our position on these matters clearly and constructively.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Judith Collins, leader of the National Party, would not comment on whether her party’s campaign was contributing to increasing anti-Māori racism.

On Friday, Stuff reported the experiences of a number of high-profile and Māori women – many with moko kauae – who have been targeted by far-right activists.

The women described being followed, harassed, and receiving death threats.

Police and security agencies say they are well aware of the escalating number of incidents and any criminal activity will be prosecuted, but many of the women say they do not feel protected by the state.

“For us, it’s at the point where we are saying: ‘Do we need to die to get this attention?’” game developer Morgana Watson said.

“We are telling you now these threats are real, and these men are planning our demise. They are coming after us because we are outspoken and strong, and we are Māori.”

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Morgana Watson was one of three women who spoke out against harassment.

The threats have been escalating since the most recent election. Researchers from the Disinformation Project, a group which monitors Covid-19-related conspiracy theories, say they have noticed a particular uptick since May.

Ngarewa-Packer said she already knew about the threats because she had experienced them herself.

“I have a team who go through every morning and get rid of it so I don’t see it. I’m paralysed by the anxiety that they’re not going to let up,” she said.

“It just takes one crazy guy who thinks the stuff they’re being fed is right and they take that out on a woman.”

The Māori Party has previously called for a joint task force between the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service (NZSIS) and police to investigate anti-Māori hate speech.

That followed a video that called for a “race war” on Māori, which was later taken down and its creator arrested, after the Māori Party complained to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

STUFF Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has detailed the Government's proposed changes to hate speech laws.

Ngarewa-Packer says it’s not good enough.

“I’ve tried Netsafe and the avenues these women are talking about. I’ve tried. We even called a meeting with the SIS,” she said.

“But I’ve never experienced this depth of attacks and hatred before. And I’m not being attacked because of policy differences. A moko kauae doesn’t represent a policy, being a strong Māori woman doesn’t represent a policy, it represents a symbol that the typical racist misogynist can’t handle.”

Police said it did take the concerns seriously, and would assess any matters reported to it and investigate where appropriate.

Minister for the Prevention of Family Violence and Sexual Violence Marama Davidson said it was clear the online assaults were intended to silence and diminish Māori women simply for daring to exist.

“Like all occurrence of harm, women need to be taken seriously when raising these alarms.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is said to be “deeply concerned” about the reports. A spokesperson for Ardern said: “It’s unacceptable. Anyone facing such threats should contact the Police immediately and also seek support through the appropriate organisations.”