Afghan journalist who worked on Government's Operation Burnham inquiry asks New Zealand for help

An Afghan journalist who risked his safety for the Government's Operation Burnham inquiry has joined a group of New Zealand-affiliated Afghans pleading for help.

Khalil Rahman Omaid was involved in gathering information for the inquiry into allegations of civilian deaths during a 2010 Special Air Service (SAS) led raid in the Baghlan province of Afghanistan.

“I find where and how the airstrike happened, and who was killed, and who was injured, why and where,” he said.

”Please, my life and my family life is in danger, so let me help me to save my family.”

Mohammad Asif Khan/AP Taliban fighters patrol inside the city of Farah, southwest of Kabul. (File photo)

The Taliban, a fundamentalist militant group, had seized control of much of Afghanistan on Sunday.

Even Kabul, the capital, was not safe as Taliban fighters entered its outskirts Sunday. United States helicopters flew to their embassy, starting an evacuation which was planned to include 5000 troops as staff and Afghan allies that served alongside their forces were rescued.

Omaid, who has worked for various international media organisations in the past decade, said his work for the inquiry was dangerous. The Baghlan province was “insecure” at the time, he said, and he wore local dress to avoid attracting the attention of Taliban spies.

In recent weeks, he had received threats from a local Taliban commander. He had since been moving his wife and two children to different locations in the country’s capital, Kabul, to avoid being targeted.

“They told me you work with the foreigners, and you are spying for them. They told me leave this work, and if you continue you will be punished.”

He said he was asking the New Zealand Government for assistance, as countries such as the United States and Canada were providing.

“If they could help me as soon as possible, just save a family from a very bad war and cruelty.”

Rahmat Gul/AP A passenger walks to the departures terminal of Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, on Saturday.

A group of more than 20 New Zealand journalists have put their name to a letter to Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi asking that Omaid, his wife, and two small children “are part of the New Zealand rescue operation”.

Journalists backing the letter, organised by Nicky Hager, co-author of the book Hit & Run about the SAS raid, include Breakfast host John Campbell, Stuff senior journalist Andrea Vance, and Newsroom editor Tim Murphy.

“Other governments (including the US, UK and Canada) have special programmes underway to get Afghan journalists out of the country. Unfortunately, journalists are one of the special targets of the Taliban,” the letter said.

The Government has not committed to a rescue operation, and last month declined to assist a group of about 38 Afghan citizens employed by the Defence Force during the two decade-long conflict in the country, who were seeking an exit from Afghanistan.

Faafoi on Thursday said he was taking advice on what could be done. Cabinet ministers would meet on Monday to discuss how New Zealand might assist Afghanistan.

“We are also actively looking into the issue of Afghani nationals who supported the New Zealand Defence Force while based there,” a spokesman for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, on Sunday afternoon.

The Operation Burnham inquiry, which concluded in 2020, found a child was likely killed during the SAS-led raid, and that elite soldiers misled ministers and the public about allegations of civilian deaths.

The SAS was found not to have been directly responsible for any wrongful civilian deaths, and the report said they acted professionally during the raid.