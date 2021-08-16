Jacinda Ardern has not ruled out sending Defence Force to Afghanistan to get New Zealanders out

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says work to get New Zealanders out of Afghanistan has ramped up, as commercial options become unavailable.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she has not ruled out sending the Defence Force to Afghanistan to help New Zealanders leave the country.

Afghanistan’s embattled president Ashraf Ghani fled Kabul on Sunday, joining his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the advancing Taliban and signalling the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking Afghanistan.

The Taliban took control of the capital as panic gripped the city, with helicopters racing overhead throughout the day to evacuate personnel from the US Embassy.

Rahmat Gul/AP Passengers walk to the departures terminal of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

On The AM Show on Monday, Ardern said 17 New Zealanders had registered as being in Afghanistan, but the number of New Zealanders and their families in the country was thought to be higher, from memory about 47.

Rahmat Gul/AP A US Chinook helicopter over the US Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Sunday, as the Taliban advanced on the city.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade had been working to try to proactively reach those people over a number of days to support them to get out, and would keep doing that, Ardern said.

Previously the aim was to get them out on commercial airlines but given the situation in Kabul now, that opportunity was likely to have gone.

Breakfast Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has reportedly fled the country.

The aim was to get those people out quickly and safely.

Asked if the Defence Force might be sent in to do that, Ardern said “I have not ruled that out at this stage. We’re in very close contact with our partners at the highest level to talk about what their plans are, because it makes sense for us to work together to try and ensure safe passage. And we have not yet resolved whether that will involve New Zealand people assets, or not.”

Hamed Sarfarazi/AP A man sells Taliban flags in Herat province, west of Kabul, Afghanistan, on Saturday.

The Defence Force was always on standby, that was part of their job. “But they are aware and know, and they are part of these active discussions with our partners right now,” Ardern said. Australia was the partner New Zealand worked with most closely.

The other group of concern were Afghan people who may have supported the Defence Force, Ardern said.

In 2012, an opportunity was provided to bring to this country almost solely interpreters from that group, because they were considered to be most at risk.

Zabi Karimi/AP Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace in Kabul after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

Others who may have been associated with the Defence Force but were not included in that arrangement made up the majority, as she understood it, of the people making contact now.

“Cabinet will make decisions today. We have to make decisions quickly, but we are minded, of course, to make sure we support people who supported us.”

The number of people New Zealand had on the ground in Afghanistan had been small, Ardern said. Her recollection was that there were six Afghan people, often embedded in other people’s operations, when New Zealand troops withdrew from the country earlier this year.

“The people now who I understand are contacting us, in some cases were employed by third party contractors, rather than the New Zealand Defence Force.”

Regardless of that, Cabinet would on Monday look at every circumstance or situation.

Hamed Sarfarazi/AP Taliban fighters pose on the back of a vehicle in the city of Herat, west of Kabul.

On July 5, Immigration Minister Kirks Faafoi sent a letter to an advocate for a group of 38 Afghan citizens said to have been employed by the Defence Force.

In that letter, Faafoi said New Zealand was not looking to extend the assistance package it had offered to interpreters in 2012 and 2013.

On Monday, Ardern said the letter would have been a response to a separate consideration around someone making a direct claim to a minister.

Also, some of the people who had made contact and considered themselves to be in a dire situation had done so very recently, and would not necessarily have been covered by the July decision.

A group of more than 20 New Zealand journalists have put their name to a letter to Faafoi asking that Afghan journalist Khalil Rahman Omaid, who was involved in gathering information for the Government’s Operation Burnham inquiry, his wife and two small children be part of any New Zealand rescue operation.