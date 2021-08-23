Defence Force Hercules thought to be heading to Kabul as first group of evacuees arrive in NZ

A Defence Force Hercules appears to be heading to Kabul for its first rescue flight of the New Zealanders, their families and Afghan allies trapped in Afghanistan.

According to an online flight tracker, the Hercules left an airbase in the Middle East flying towards Afghanistan on Monday. The Defence Force has not confirmed the plane’s movement – but as of Sunday a group of evacuees were awaiting airlift at Kabul’s international airport.

Some New Zealanders and Afghans have already been flown out of Kabul by other military forces involved in the airlift in recent days. The first group of evacuees to reach New Zealand touched down in Auckland on Monday afternoon.

Reaching the airport has become extremely fraught for New Zealanders, their families, and Afghan allies hoping to connect with New Zealand’s evacuation mission. Crowds of desperate Afghans have swamped Taliban checkpoints outside the airport, and at least seven people have died in the crush, the Associated Press reported.

Jason Dorday/Stuff An Air New Zealand flight from Melbourne landed at Auckland Airport on Monday afternoon, carrying the first group of people to be evacuated from Afghanistan amid the Taliban's takeover of the country.

Nawidullah Atayee​, a former Defence Force interpreter who was resettled in New Zealand in 2013, said members of his family were among those who left from Kabul on Sunday, after spending 18 hours trying to get through the crowd.

“I’m feeling relieved, I’m feeling happy that my family is finally coming to New Zealand after a long time,” he said.

There were tens of thousands of people crowding the airport and, amid the chaos, his younger brother lost consciousness. He said his brother received medical support at the airport.

“There's just so many people in the crowd, and he just, he couldn't breathe because there was so many people in the crowd.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday said the first evacuees from Afghanistan has arrived in New Zealand.

Nine members of his family – who were granted refugee family visas to enter New Zealand late in 2019 but were barred from making the trip months afterward due to strict Covid-19 border restrictions – were now waiting in the United Arab Emirates with other evacuees for a flight to New Zealand.

Atayee said it was expected his family and other evacuees would travel in the coming days, after they are joined by a second group of New Zealand evacuees from Kabul.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, speaking after Cabinet met on Monday, said the first group of New Zealanders, their families, and visa holders who had been evacuated from Kabul were to land in New Zealand on Monday afternoon.

"The group were evacuated from Afghanistan to the United Arab Emirates, where arrangements were made to be travelled to New Zealand, with the help of Australia's Defence Force.”

The group arrived at an Air New Zealand flight from Melbourne shortly after 5pm, and entered managed isolation.

"The window to evacuate people out of Afghanistan is unfortunately very limited. Despite our ongoing efforts we cannot guarantee we can assist all those who are seeking to evacuate,” Ardern said.

Defence Force and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) officials have not provided figures for how many people have been evacuated from Kabul so far, or how many Afghan allies were on the evacuation list.

Rear Admiral Jim Gilmour, Commander of Joint Forces New Zealand, who is leading the Defence Force’s evacuation mission, confirmed in a statement on Monday afternoon that 19 New Zealand staff were now on the ground at Kabul’s airport.

Supplied A Defence Force Hercules has been deployed to the Middle East to participate in the Afghanistan evacuation. The Defence Force has declined to say which airbase the Hercules was based at security reasons.

An MFAT spokeswoman on Sunday said there remained a “very large number” of New Zealanders their families, and other visa holders eligible to enter New Zealand in Afghanistan.

“Access into Kabul airport remains extremely difficult and travel into Kabul from the provinces almost impossible,” the spokeswoman said.

Those awaiting evacuation should “leave the airport and shelter elsewhere until the situation can be stabilised”, and continue to check their emails for updated advice.

The rescue of Atayee’s family came after a turn-around from the Government.

Immigration NZ acting deputy head Stephen Vaughan​ said, in a statement on Monday, that Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi had changed New Zealand’s Covid-19 border entry requirments to allow Afghan nationals with visas to enter New Zealand.

DEFENCE FORCE/SUPPLIED/Stuff New Zealand Defence Force staff at an airbase in the Middle East, as part of the deployment to evacuate New Zealand citizens and certain Afghan nationals from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

“This means that individuals who were in Afghanistan on 15 August 2021 and hold a valid temporary or resident visa are exempt from the border restrictions and may enter New Zealand,” he said.

Officials had previously rejected three requests from Atayee for his family to receive an exemption to the border restrictions, so they could travel to New Zealand. An Immigration NZ spokeswoman said on Thursday his family “did not meet the threshold" so were declined.

Ardern last week said the family members of Afghans in New Zealand that have applied for, or had been granted, reunification visas would not be prioritised for evacuations as there could be “hundreds and hundreds” such people.

Atayee, who was advocating strongly for his family, said he was informed on Thursday that day his family were on the evacuation list.

"They could have been here three years ago, and we didn't have to get to this. But I mean, it is what it is, and I'm still happy about it.”

Two of Atayee’s family members, a brother and a sister, were not granted visas alongside the rest of his family, due to them being 24 years or older. They remain in Kabul.

“I'm still like really concerned about my brother and sister who's left behind in Afghanistan. They can’t go back to my hometown, because my hometown is one of the most targeted areas of [the] Taliban in Afghanistan,” Atayee said.