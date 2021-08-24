Covid-19: South Auckland bears brunt of fast-spreading Delta outbreak

There are 38 new positive cases of Covid-19 in Auckland as well as three in Wellington that are all close contacts of previous cases.

South Auckland is once again bearing the brunt of the Covid-9 outbreak as the biggest cluster by far now centres around the Samoan Assembly of God Church in Mangere.

By Tuesday evening over 500 people associated with the church service had been tested, yielding 58 positive cases so far - over 10 per cent of those tested.

The Government’s contact tracing team was desperately trying to establish how many people who were at the services and running down all their close contacts.

“The majority of cases in the outbreak are now of Samoan ethnicity and in large part it's a reflection of the largest sub cluster, which is one centred around the Assembly of God church in Mangere,” Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said on Tuesday.

“We're still working with the church to get a firm number on the denominator. And the reason for that is it was essentially an ‘assembly of the assemblies’, so there were, I think, 27 different church groups who met for that service, including some people who travelled out from Wellington.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff South Auckland finds itself once again in the eye of the storm with community cases rising in connecting to the Samoan Assembly Of God Church in Mangere, South Auckland.

“And then of course in addition to those who were actually at the service, there’s getting a handle on all their closest contact’s particularly their household contacts.”

On Tuesday, a clearer picture was starting to emerge of the shape of the outbreak and its various clusters.

Encouragingly, the wastewater testing being conducted up and down the country has not found any further traces of Covid in areas which has not yet reported cases.

There were 41 new infections of the virus taking the country’s total to 148 on Tuesday. Of the 41 new cases, 38 were in Auckland and the other three in Wellington.

Contacts to the Delta outbreak surpass 15,741 with more than 400 locations of interest reported on Tuesday.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Experts are renewing calls for Pasifika people to be priotised for the vaccine as Delta spreads. (File photo)

The Delta outbreak is composed of six sub-clusters, the largest of which is the church service. As a result, Pacific people make up more than half of the cases.

It is the second time the South Auckland community had borne the brunt of an outbreak after about 60 per cent of the community cases in the last year’s August cluster were Pasifika.

The news has strengthened calls for Pasifika and Māori to be prioritised for vaccination.

Dr Dianne Sika-Paotonu from the University of Otago said it was known from the outset Pasifika and Māori were particularly vulnerable to the virus and should be prioritised. Māori and Pacific people are at the greatest risk of needing hospitalisation from the virus, and at much younger ages than the rest of the population.

More than 100,000 have had a single dose, while just more than 64,061 are fully vaccinated. This means 18 per cent of Pasifika are fully vaccinated, compared to just more than 20 per cent of the general population and out of more than 1 million fully vaccinated New Zealanders.

“Vaccination rates for Pacific peoples collectively across Aotearoa New Zealand remain of significant concern,” Sika-Paotonu said.

Pasifika communities were keen to be inoculated against the virus and local health providers were working hard to get the vaccine out in the community but they needed more support, she said.

The Government also confirmed on Tuesday that its various support payments for businesses, including the wage subsidy have started rolling out the door quickly.

Minister of Finance Grant Robertson encouraged any eligible business to sign up for the payments which include the Wage Subsidy, the Covid Resurgence Payment as well as other support for workers having to take leave while isolating at home or awaiting test results.

In the four hours after it was open for applications on Tuesday, over 26,000 applications for the resurgence payments had been received, while since Friday over 127,000 wage subsidy applications had been approved, at a cost so far of $484 million.