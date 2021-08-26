Government halts Afghan resettlement applications as withdrawal from Kabul 'imminent'

The Government will no longer take resettlement applications for Afghans at risk of Taliban reprisals, as withdrawal from Kabul's international airport looks "imminent".

The Defence Force has been evacuating New Zealand citizens, their families, and Afghan allies who assisted New Zealand during two decades of conflict in Afghanistan, after the Taliban took over the country 10 days ago.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) has in the past week been urgently processing resettlement applications from Afghan nationals who claim they are at risk due to former employment or a connection with the Defence Force, police, aid programmes, or the Operation Burnham inquiry.

However, with the end of the evacuation effort nearing, MFAT on Thursday morning said it would stop accepting applications from Afghans.

A crowd of evacuees on board a Defence Force Hercules in Kabul, Afghanistan, as part of an effort to airlift out New Zealand citizens, their families, visa holders, and Afghans under threat after the Taliban took over the country.

“Given the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, and a diminishing window for evacuations, New Zealand is no longer accepting applications from Afghan nationals for resettlement in New Zealand,” a statement from the ministry said.

“There have been, and continue to be, huge challenges to managing the evacuation of New Zealanders, their families and eligible Afghan nationals from Kabul.

“The imminent withdrawal of the US from [Kabul’s] Hamid Karzai International Airport ... means that our ability to help individuals on the ground is very limited. We cannot guarantee that we will be able to assist all those we are seeking to evacuate.”

The evacuation of New Zealand citizens, permanent residents, and their families continued with the “utmost urgency”.

MFAT officials have been unwilling to say how many Afghan nationals have been granted visas under the criteria set by the Government.

A spokesman for Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi said some visas had been granted. Stuff has been told by some Afghans who applied that they received visas in the past day.

“A number of individuals and family groups have been brought home from Afghanistan to New Zealand, and more eligible people are safely in transit after flying out of Kabul,” the MFAT statement said.

Last week, after the Taliban claimed Kabul, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Government would look to evacuate Afghan nationals who worked in various capacities for New Zealand, were put at risk for this work, and would not be taken by another allied country.

A Defence Force Hercules on its first flight into Kabul's international airport as part of an coalition effort to evacuate foreign citizens and Afghans at risk of the Taliban's takeover.

In New Zealand, multiple people who were trying urgently to help evacuate Afghans they believed matched the criteria set by the Government told Stuff officials running the ad-hoc process appeared swamped, slow, overly cautious, or uncertain about how the criteria should be applied.

None were willing to speak on the record, as their efforts were ongoing.

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday rebuffed requests from allies to extend the deployment of thousands of troops to Kabul’s airport, and the commander of New Zealand’s mission said he expected the international forces would have already begun to withdraw.

The MFAT statement said officials were in discussion with partner governments about “potential next steps” and how the Government “can best assist and support Afghan nationals in other ways”.

A Defence Force Hercules in flight on an Afghanistan evacuation mission.

Rear Admiral Jim Gilmour, commander of Joint Forces New Zealand, said on Tuesday afternoon there had been “about 200” on New Zealand’s list evacuated so far.

The Defence Force Hercules made a second trip into Kabul on Tuesday evening.

"There's still the threat that with the impending deadline for troops to withdraw, there's a chance that this will incite panic inside those seeking to get out,” Gilmour said.