What time is Covid-19 announcement? NZ set for alert levels decision

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says lockdown is starting to work and isn't interested in debating NZ's Covid response strategy.

This afternoon at 3pm the Government will announce its decision on the nationwide Covid-19 alert levels.

The announcement will be later than the normal 1pm time because Cabinet will be meeting at 1pm, armed with the Ministry of Health’s latest numbers and advice to make a call on alert levels.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield are expected to deliver the update at the 3pm announcement. It will be streamed live on Stuff.

At the moment, a level 4 lockdown is remaining in place in Auckland until midnight Tuesday and the rest of the country until midnight tonight, Friday.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield are expected to make the announcement about alert levels at 3pm Friday. (File photo)

Given that the announcement is relatively late at 3pm this afternoon, it appears unlikely that alert levels anywhere in the country will be relaxed for Saturday, however, a change could be announced for Monday or Tuesday.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed earlier in the week that the Government had been working through a range of scenarios and options for a potential geographic split of alert levels.

“What I can tell you is that our planners for some time now have worked up a whole variety of different scenarios for different challenges, up and down the country, and that includes a variety of different regional boundaries that could be applied,” he said.

“Whether it is a regional boundary for Auckland, a regional boundary for Auckland and the Coromandel and the Bay of Plenty and Waikato, a regional boundary for Wellington,” he said.

While parts of the country had been split between level 2 and level 3 before, there has not been a split between level 3 and level 4.

There have so far been no positive cases recorded in the South Island, leading to speculation about the South Island alert levels to be lifted.

In Wellington, despite having 12 cases, since the first cases emerged last Sunday, virtually all the new cases this week have been in family members of known positive cases who have already been isolating.

If there is going to be a split alert levels situation, one of the key questions will be around how the movement of people and goods is regulated, and where and how any borders will be set up.

In alert level 3, takeaway food with contactless payment is once more allowed, online ordering opens up for shopping for more than the bare essentials too. Butchers and green grocers can once again open and trades and construction work can again continue if it can be done with appropriate social distancing.