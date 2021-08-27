New Zealand ends Afghanistan evacuation mission after Kabul terror attack

The Government has ended its effort to evacuate New Zealand citizens, their families, and Afghan allies from Afghanistan after a terror attack at Kabul’s international airport.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern issued a statement on Friday morning saying the last flight of a Defence Force Hercules into Kabul was completed on Thursday, prior to the attack.

Ardern and Defence Force chief Air Marshall Kevin Short will hold a press conference about the end of the mission at 10:30am on Friday.

The Defence Force has been evacuating New Zealand citizens, their families, and Afghan allies who assisted New Zealand during two decades of conflict in Afghanistan, after the Taliban took over the country 10 days ago.

DEFENCE FORCE/SUPPLIED A crowd of evacuees on board a Defence Force Hercules in Kabul, Afghanistan, as part of an effort to airlift out New Zealand citizens, their families, visa holders, and Afghans under threat after the Taliban took over the country.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with all of those in Afghanistan who have lost lives or suffered injuries, including US forces, our other partners on the ground, and the families and friends of all who have been affected by this appalling attack,” Ardern said in the statement.

“We strongly condemn what is a despicable attack on many innocent families and individuals who were simply seeking safety from the incredibly difficult and fragile situation in Afghanistan.”

No Defence Force staff were harmed in the attack, and no New Zealand evacuees remained at Kabul airport, the statement said.

Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking Kabul's airport on the early hours of Friday morning (New Zealand time).

At least 60 Afghans were believed to be dead, along with 12 US soldiers, while another 143 were wounded in the attack.

In New Zealand, the commander of the Defence Force’s mission, Rear Admiral Jim Gilmour said on Wednesday he was monitoring the risk that ISIS-K, a branch of the fundamentalist Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) which opposes the Taliban, would launch an explosive attack on the airport.

ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to numerous reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade on Wednesday night issued a warning to New Zealand citizens and visa holders not to travel to Kabul’s international airport due to the risk of a terror attack.

A Defence Force Hercules deployed to the region had run three evacuation flights into Kabul’s international airport, the final on Thursday evening.

DEFENCE FORCE/SUPPLIED A Defence Force Hercules on its first flight into Kabul's international airport as part of an coalition effort to evacuate foreign citizens and Afghans at risk of the Taliban's takeover.

Prior to the final flight, 276 New Zealanders, their family members, and visa holders had been evacuated and 228 had already left the United Arab Emirates bound for New Zealand.

Another 100 people, both New Zealand and Australian evacuees, were airlifted on Thursday, but the number of New Zealanders was not yet certain, the statement said.

Stuff has heard from both New Zealand citizens and members of a group of Afghans who were formerly employed by the Defence Force, who say they were granted visas in the 24 hours before the final evacuation flight, who remain in Kabul.

“We acknowledge the incredibly difficult position those still in Afghanistan are in. The situation in Afghanistan is incredibly complex and fragile and continues to change rapidly,” Ardern said.

“Our next job is to consider what can be done for those who remain in Afghanistan still. That will not be a quick or easy task.”

