Possibly hundreds left behind as New Zealand Afghanistan evacuation mission ends after Kabul terror attack

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says a bombing at Kabul airport has forced the end of New Zealand's current evacuation mission in Afghanistan.

The Government has ended its effort to evacuate New Zealand citizens, their families, and Afghan allies from Afghanistan after a terror attack at Kabul’s international airport.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Friday morning the last flight of a Defence Force Hercules into Kabul was completed on Thursday, prior to the attack, which killed United States soldiers and numerous Afghans seeking an escape from the country.

“We strongly condemned this despicable attack on many innocent families and individuals who were vulnerable in simply seeking safety. I can confirm that no New Zealand Defence Force personnel were in Kabul at the time of the explosions,” she said, at a press conference.

“For days, there have been warnings that the situation in Afghanistan was deteriorating ... also that there was a serious threat of a terror attack, and that the window for evacuation operation was closing. Given the situation on the ground, that window has now closed.”

Ardern said there were no New Zealand citizens left at Kabul international airport, and those seeking an evacuation flight had been instructed to stay away due to the risk of a terror attack.

"We are still waiting to hear whether or not, unfortunately ... anyone known to us was caught up in those events.”

It remained unclear how many New Zealanders, their families, and visa holders remained in Afghanistan. Some 520 people were registered with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT), and more than 300 may have been evacuated.

Prior to the final flight, 276 New Zealanders, their family members, and visa holders had been evacuated and 228 had already left the United Arab Emirates bound for New Zealand.

Another 100 people, both New Zealand and Australian evacuees, were airlifted on Thursday’s flight, but the number of New Zealanders was not yet certain.

“We are just unfortunately not clear on the numbers ... some consolidation will be required, but I can say, we know with absolute certainty we did not get everyone out,” Ardern said.

Stuff has heard from both a New Zealand citizen and Afghans formerly employed by the Defence Force who remain in Kabul.

A group of 37 Afghans who were formerly employed by the Defence Force – a group specifically referenced by Ardern when the Government announced the evacuation effort last week – had not made it on a plane.

Much of the group were granted visas in the 24 hours before the final evacuation flight, a representative of the group, Basir Ahmad, said. Despite warnings of a terror attack, five had travelled to the airport in the hours before the explosion but found the airport’s gates crowded and inaccessible.

“The Taliban, there were lots of fighters, they wouldn't allow anyone to gather in a group ... They were trying to beat people,” he said.

Ardern confirmed some of this group were among the “large number” of visas issued to Afghans who were at risk due to former employment or a connection with the Defence Force, police, aid programmes, or the Operation Burnham inquiry.

"Given the situation, it's remarkable how quickly some of those processes were able to be moved," she said.

Ardern said she spoke with Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday night “in quite some detail” about future evacuation efforts, but Cabinet was yet to consider any options.

“There remain a number of international partners and others who will be continuing to seek to find ways to bring out those that they were unable to evacuate. New Zealand is not alone in this,” Ardern said.

“The future evacuation will look different to what it has to date, and it will be difficult, and it may take longer, but we are not giving up or bringing those who need to come home, home.”

Defence Chief Air Marshall Kevin Short, who joined Ardern at the press conference, said the 19 staff on the ground at Kabul airport left on the third and final Hercules evacuation flight, eight hours before the explosion.

“We made an assessment of the risks, and that's why the last flight was yesterday [Thursday],” he said.

“We believe that another four nations will withdraw today, and that'll leave basically the US, and the UK primarily, either continuing operations or actually withdrawing themselves.”

Short said the Defence Force Hercules would remain in the United Arab Emirates until about September 6, for any further evacuation efforts.

The Defence Force, alongside allied nations, has been evacuating New Zealand citizens, their families, and Afghan allies who assisted New Zealand during two decades of conflict in Afghanistan, after the Taliban took over the country 10 days ago.

Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking Kabul's airport on the early hours of Friday morning (New Zealand time). At least 60 Afghans were believed to be dead, along with 13 US soldiers, while more than 160 were thought wounded in the attack.

ISIS-K, a branch of the fundamentalist Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) which opposes the Taliban, has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to numerous reports.

MFAT on Wednesday night issued a warning to New Zealand citizens and visa holders not to travel to Kabul’s international airport due to the risk of a terror attack.