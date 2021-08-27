Covid-19: Government plans to stretch out Pfizer stock as Delta cases mount

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that areas south of Auckland will switch to alert level 3 next week.

The Government is working on a plan to eke out Pfizer vaccine doses between deliveries, as demand for jabs threatens to outstrip supply.

This comes amid predictions that the number of cases in the current Covid-19 outbreak will snowball past 1000, as the highly-contagious Delta strain continues to spread through households.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Friday lockdown restrictions would begin to ease next week. Level 4 for everyone south of Auckland would end at 11:59pm on Tuesday, stepping down to level 3. Auckland northwards would stay at level 4 for at least two more weeks, she said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Auckland will stay at level 4 for at least another two weeks.

But huge uncertainties remain over the full scale of the outbreak and whether there will be enough Pfizer doses to keep up with demand.

More than 90,000 people were vaccinated on Thursday, a rate Ardern described as extraordinary.

More than 1.1 million New Zealanders have now been fully vaccinated, and a further 1m have had their first dose.

Demand has also increased as younger age groups, including teenagers, have become eligible. But vaccinators could run through the doses before the next big deliveries in October.

“We've modelled around very high rates [of vaccinations] but what we see at the moment is extraordinary so we are working hard on a strategy at the moment to accommodate that growth,” Ardern said.

Ardern said she expected the cluster to approach the same size as New Zealand’s first Covid-19 outbreak, which caused 1504 infections before it was brought under control. But lockdown appears to be working as the 70 new community cases, which followed Wednesday’s 68, suggested the outbreak was starting to plateau.

“We are reaching a point where yes, we expect more cases,” she said.

“Half of what we had yesterday were all in people's households so it's the family members who, unfortunately, if it gets into your family, it looks like it gets everyone.”

But Auckland would need to spend two weeks under the strictest restrictions to ensure all chains of transmission were found.

University of Auckland microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles said there was a time lag between people becoming infectious, developing symptoms and getting tested which could make people feel overconfident the outbreak was under control.

A new outbreak could risk a Christmas “under some level of restrictions”, she added.

Covid modelling expert Professor Michael Plank said Auckland’s extended lockdown should start having an effect soon, predicting cases would drop over the coming weeks. But, he said, it depended on whether contact tracers could get ahead of the outbreak.

Supplied The next big deliveries of the Pfizer vaccine are due in October. (File photo)

Meanwhile, plans for a virtual Parliament next week remain uncertain. Stuff obtained a copy of the plans ahead of the committee meeting, which would have seen a Question Time being held over videolink.

But Speaker Trevor Mallard said National and ACT had rejected the proposals. The Business Committee requires “near unanimity” to make decisions – generally both National and Labour.

In the meantime, Ardern had a message for everyone.

“We want you to limit contact as much as possible, and stay home as much as possible,” she said.