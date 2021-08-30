Covid-19: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to announce alert level changes at 4pm

New Zealanders will find out the nature and duration of the lockdown at a post-Cabinet announcement on Monday at 4pm.

All of New Zealand bar Northland and Auckland is due to move from level 4 – the strongest restrictions - to level 3 at midnight on Tuesday but it is not yet known how long for. Auckland and Northland were likely to stay at level 4 for another two weeks, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has previously said.

Ardern is expected to make an announcement on Auckland and Northland’s alert level change and confirm any changes south of Auckland. She will also give further analysis of the cluster and any new information officials can share.

The Government had hoped to see cases plateau and then drop as a response to the lockdown but on Sunday 83 cases - the highest number since the outbreak began – were recorded. It brought the total of infections to 511.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Investigations ongoing after transmission of Delta among essential workers

* Covid-19: A timeline of the Delta outbreak

* Covid-19: Government extends national level 4 lockdown until Saturday, Auckland until September



ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will give an update on the level changes at 4pm on Monday. (File photo)

The outbreak appeared to be contained within Auckland, with Sunday’s case the first in Wellington in several days. All but one of those Wellington cases were either infected in Auckland or in their own household.

And in Saturday’s Covid-19 daily update, Ardern said a tightening of level 4 restrictions could be in order after four essential workers across four workplaces had been infected. Officials were investigating how the virus was spread in those workplaces, but there wasn’t yet a suggestion that staff had not complied with the rules, she added.

The announcement will come at 4pm because Parliament will sit in-person this week. The house was suspended last week in response to the outbreak but on Friday National and ACT rejected a proposal for a virtual Parliament arguing democracy needed to be in-person to work.

More details on alert level changes are expected to come at the daily Covid-19 update at 1pm on Tuesday.